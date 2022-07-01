Worrying details on AEW star Adam Cole, how long he could reportedly be out for

There has been an update on the condition of AEW star Adam Cole after his injury during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door.

It was revealed in the lead-up to the event that Cole had been working with a shoulder injury. However, he was medically cleared to compete, giving fans no reason to worry.

That was until Forbidden Door, where Cole not only hurt his shoulder further but also sustained a nasty concussion, with the end of the match being changed.

Storytelling In Spandex @Spandex_Pod



This was an example of the PROFESSIONAL part of Professional Wrestling.



Safety and well-being comes first…ALWAYS!!!



#ForbbidenDoor #AEWxNJPW For those wondering why the IWGP World Title match ending so oddly…Adam Cole got hurt so Jay White and the Referee called an audible.This was an example of the PROFESSIONAL part of Professional Wrestling.Safety and well-being comes first…ALWAYS!!! For those wondering why the IWGP World Title match ending so oddly…Adam Cole got hurt so Jay White and the Referee called an audible.This was an example of the PROFESSIONAL part of Professional Wrestling.Safety and well-being comes first…ALWAYS!!!#ForbbidenDoor #AEWxNJPW

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Cole will need extensive time off to heal up whether or not he chooses to go in for surgery:

“Cole, who has been wrestling with a torn labrum (shoulder), suffered what was believed to have been a very serious concussion, leading to a rushed and awkward finish of the IWGP title match as Jay White pinned him. It’s probably best to fix the torn labrum with surgery, or at least with a lot of rehab, but that also would mean a long time out and clearly by the fact he was wrestling on it, that means he’s mentally wanting to continue. But it’s better to get it fixed now if possible,” said Dave Meltzer.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Adam Cole a safe and speedy recovery.

Adam Cole's closest friends are also on the injured list

Current AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks seemed lonely on the latest episode of Dynamite as none of their closest pals were medically cleared to be there.

With Cole's shoulder injury and concussion, both members of reDRagon have been sidelined. Kyle O'Reilly hasn't competed since his match with Jon Moxley, with AEW president Tony Khan confirming that O'Reilly will be out for a while.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Updated AEW Injury list:



Kenny Omega

CM Punk

Bryan Danielson

Jungle Boy

Scorpio Sky

Adam Cole (working hurt)

Kyle O’Reilly

Bobby Fish

Anthony Bowens

Lee Johnson

Darius Martin

Kip Sabian

Leyla Hirsch

Red Velvet

Skye Blue

The Bunny

Luther

Buddy Matthews (can still wrestle) Updated AEW Injury list:Kenny OmegaCM PunkBryan DanielsonJungle BoyScorpio SkyAdam Cole (working hurt) Kyle O’ReillyBobby FishAnthony BowensLee JohnsonDarius MartinKip SabianLeyla HirschRed VelvetSkye BlueThe BunnyLutherBuddy Matthews (can still wrestle) https://t.co/9Yr4BTokgd

Bobby Fish was also injured in the lead-up to Forbidden Door, with his last match coming against Darby Allin on a recent episode of AEW Rampage. All three prominent members of Undisputed Elite are on the shelf.

With Kenny Omega also injured for some time, The Elite are dwindling rapidly, but will they recover? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

