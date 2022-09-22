"Everything is pointing in the direction" - Wrestling journalist believes CM Punk's time in AEW is over

New reports have emerged regarding former AEW World Champion CM Punk's potential future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Punk is suspended after his alleged involvement in a recent backstage brawl with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). The altercation reportedly sparked from the former WWE Superstar's harsh comments about the trio during the All Out media scrum.

Last night on Dynamite, ROH sportscaster Ian Riccaboni omitted Punk's name while mentioning the other stars who had been ROH World Champions. This moment came during the match between Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho.

Speaking on a PWTorch audio show, journalist Wade Keller highlighted the incident as noteworthy before stating that Punk's time in AEW might be over.

"I think this is noteworthy but not surprising [that] he excluded CM Punk's name as he talked about some of the biggest names who have held the title. That's a bit of a tell. As I talked with Jason Powell yesterday about - I am not expecting CM Punk to wrestle in AEW again. I'm not saying it's 100 percent sure thing but everything is pointing in the direction of some sort of buyout of his contract. We'll learn more eventually about that situation," Keller said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

CM Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship after the backstage brawl with The Elite

At the All Out pay-per-view, Punk won the AEW World Championship for the second time by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event.

However, the run was short-lived as Tony Khan stripped him of the belt due to the alleged backstage fight following the event. The company's president made the announcement on the following episode of Dynamite.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were also stripped of their AEW Trios Championship, which they won at the same event. As of now, the stable also remains suspended until further notice, along with The Second City Saint.

Do you want Punk to make his AEW return soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

