Wrestling journalist believes further details on CM Punk's backstage brawl and Larry's injury are an 'outright lie'

CM Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl has been a hot topic among wrestling fans and experts over the past few months. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has now commented on the potential authenticity of a new rumor about the altercation.

A recent report suggested that Punk's dog Larry was injured and lost two teeth during the skirmish, which led to the conflict becoming physical. Hence, according to Illinois' Castle Doctrine laws, the former world champion had the right to defend himself against what he perceived as a 'physical threat.'

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that he had spoken to someone in The Elite's camp who called Punk's claim an "outright lie."

"The response to what was said, was basically it’s an outright lie. I did have that told to me. But no one could really say anything more as far as the dog thing goes," Meltzer said.

ev🕯 @cmsapphic today i present to u cm punk singing for larry his morning song today i present to u cm punk singing for larry his morning song https://t.co/Il66yxC6wC

Meltzer added that he found CM Punk's rumored allegations hard to believe:

"The thing that I find most interesting about the dog thing - I have heard from his side, on and off, and multiple times since then. But never, in seven weeks, have I heard anyone mention anything about the door opening, hitting the dog, or the dog being hurt. I just find that one so weird. The other side just called it a lie.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

The controversial situation has unfortunately divided the AEW fanbase in recent times. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in this real-life saga.

Dave Meltzer believes the AEW internal investigation surrounding CM Punk's brawl with The Elite is over

During last night's AEW Dynamite, the promotion finally mentioned Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks as the trio was featured in an interesting promo. While the stars didn't make a physical appearance, they could be back in the fold soon.

Meltzer noted that the investigation's results might have come in favor of The Elite as they were featured in a promo on the Wednesday night show. He added that CM Punk is likely not pleased with the outcome of the proceedings.

“The investigation is over, and you can tell by who’s back and who’s not back, and also kind of by what Punk said. Which would tell you that he’s not happy with the results of the investigation, and based on who’s back and not back, that will tell you essentially what the investigation found." (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

CM Punk is currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained at All Out 2022. It remains to be seen if he will return to the company in the near future.

