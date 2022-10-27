WWE Attitude Era veteran, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are reportedly present backstage on AEW Dynamite tonight

An interesting development has been unveiled as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and WWE Attitude Era veteran Don Callis was allegedly in the building for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Elite hasn't been on AEW television since getting suspended for their involvement in the Brawl Out (All Out media scrum backstage fight).

However, following a series of reports regarding Ace Steel's release and AEW allegedly negotiating a buyout with CM Punk, things might be coming together for the top faction.

In a new report from Fightful Select, it was noted that the Jacksonville-based promotion has talked to Omega and the Bucks for the first time since the September 4th event about a potential return to action. A source told the outlet that it might happen "imminently," but no further details were added.

Select has now reported that former WWE talent Don Callis was present backstage for tonight's Dynamite proceedings in Virginia. He was also around at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for last week's Rampage.

The report also added that The Elite has now come to Chartway Arena in Norfolk, as the group is also around backstage for this week's edition of Wednesday's episodic show.

A vignette involving them disappearing was shown earlier right after the match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club.

It will be interesting to see if this could be an indication of the much-anticipated return of Omega, Callis and the Jackson brothers.

