WWE had "great interest" in 39-year-old AEW star but was allegedly not allowed to make an offer

WWE was dealt a huge blow yesterday when news broke about The Elite (Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and The Young Bucks) renewing their AEW contracts. Their deals were seemingly due to expire at the end of 2023, but their future is now secure with All Elite Wrestling.

There was a lot of talk that the Triple H-led organization was interested in bringing the iconic faction into the Stamford-based company, especially Kenny Omega. Dave Meltzer confirmed those rumors on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that despite WWE's interest, they could not legally make an offer as the group was still under contract with AEW.

“If these guys thought that WWE was going to make an offer substantially better, they would listen. WWE could not legally make an offer to any of them because they were still under contract. They couldn't make that offer for many months, but WWE did have an interest in all of them, especially Omega."

The veteran journalist added that the Stamford-based company seemingly wanted to acquire the services of 39-year-old star Kenny Omega.

"They had a great interest in Omega in particular, but this is how it went down. So, they are going to be around, and they’re gonna be on the London show and all the shows going forward." [11:20 - 12:04]

With some of his top stars' futures firmly under control, AEW President Tony Khan will aim to deliver a great show at All In 2023.

Kenny Omega comments on choosing to re-sign with AEW over WWE

After renewing his contract with AEW and putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal, Kenny Omega detailed the reasons behind his move.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega revealed one of the main reasons for snubbing World Wrestling Entertainment and other promotions in favor of the Tony Khan-led company. The Cleaner wanted to become a complete performer and diversify his style under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella.

“Pro wrestling has a presence almost everywhere on the planet. In my pursuit to become as complete of a performer as possible, my goal was always to experience the styles of the world at their highest level. I believe that with AEW’s current working relationships, and possibly future, I can challenge all forms of pro wrestling and diversify my style so that I’m equipped for any scenario I may encounter in the ring.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

It will be interesting to see what Khan has in store for The Elite as All In 2023 inches closer.