  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE Hall of Famer to potentially make huge appearance at AEW All In 2024 - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer to potentially make huge appearance at AEW All In 2024 - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 21, 2024 16:59 GMT
AEW All In 2024 poster
Photo credit: AEW's official website

A WWE Hall of Famer will reportedly make a huge appearance at AEW All In 2024. The legend recently retired from in-ring action.

Sting is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. After making a name for himself in WCW, The Icon joined TNA Wrestling, where he continued to add to his legacy. He had a short stint in WWE and eventually signed with AEW a couple of years ago.

During his time in AEW, Sting formed a successful tag team with Darby Allin, and they remained undefeated. The duo even captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Stinger called time on his legendary career at AEW Revolution earlier this year and ended his run with a perfect win/loss record. Since then, he has not been seen on television.

also-read-trending Trending

Fightful Select is now reporting that Sting has been seen backstage at recent Collision episodes, as Darby Allin mentioned in an interview. Since his retirement match, The Icon has not taken up any other roles in the company, but that may change soon.

It was also reported that the WWE Hall of Famer told many people close to him that he was slated to travel to London for AEW All In. However, his potential role on the show is still not known at this time.

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen whether Sting will be making an on-screen appearance at AEW All In 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी