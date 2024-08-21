WWE Hall of Famer to potentially make huge appearance at AEW All In 2024 - Reports

A WWE Hall of Famer will reportedly make a huge appearance at AEW All In 2024. The legend recently retired from in-ring action.

Sting is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. After making a name for himself in WCW, The Icon joined TNA Wrestling, where he continued to add to his legacy. He had a short stint in WWE and eventually signed with AEW a couple of years ago.

During his time in AEW, Sting formed a successful tag team with Darby Allin, and they remained undefeated. The duo even captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Stinger called time on his legendary career at AEW Revolution earlier this year and ended his run with a perfect win/loss record. Since then, he has not been seen on television.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Sting has been seen backstage at recent Collision episodes, as Darby Allin mentioned in an interview. Since his retirement match, The Icon has not taken up any other roles in the company, but that may change soon.

It was also reported that the WWE Hall of Famer told many people close to him that he was slated to travel to London for AEW All In. However, his potential role on the show is still not known at this time.

It remains to be seen whether Sting will be making an on-screen appearance at AEW All In 2024.

