After a bombastic 2024, the free agency battle between WWE and AEW has been a little quieter so far this year. However, one major name is highly unlikely to be invited to WWE's tryouts, according to a new report.

Michael Oku is one of the most acclaimed wrestlers on the independent circuit today. The 31-year-old British star is considered Will Ospreay's successor in RevPro and currently holds the promotion's Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship in his second reign. He's also competed in NJPW and CMLL, giving him a wealth of experience across the wrestling industry.

Oku has not technically competed on an AEW program, but he has challenged for one of the promotion's titles. He faced MJF for the American (International) Championship at RevPro Summer Sizzler 2024 in the lead-up to All In. The young star has plenty of connections in Tony Khan's company, but he remains primarily on the UK indie scene for now.

WWE is reportedly holding a tryout on March 30 during its European tour, but according to Fightful Select, several sources have indicated that Michael Oku is highly unlikely to be invited despite his talent and profile. Whether this is due to his connections to AEW or RevPro itself - which is not officially allied with Tony Khan & Co. but remains on friendly terms - is unclear.

Michael Oku has been in contact with Tony Khan & AEW

Despite having never officially appeared on All Elite programming, Michael Oku did compete in a dark match at the August 21, 2024, edition of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. Shortly after that, he opened up about meeting Tony Khan.

The 31-year-old was excited to collaborate with the AEW President, as he told Stephanie Chase:

"I think that’s the most I can confirm is that there’s been contact made, which obviously makes sense. I wrestled Will [Ospreay] earlier in the year in front of Tony Khan, I got to meet Tony Khan and have a conversation with him there at the venue as it happened. This match happens with MJF, they’ve posted my promo on their channels, they’re promoting this. So, there’s been contact to allow these things to happen with AEW, so there’s been contact of what we can potentially do in the future."

Michael Oku is a major figure in the UK wrestling scene and the current face of RevPro. Based on his body of work, both WWE and All Elite Wrestling would be lucky to have him, but whether he chooses to sign with either company remains to be seen.

