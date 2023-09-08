WWE legend Hulk Hogan's former partner reportedly enjoyed his time backstage in AEW

According to a recent report, a former partner of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan enjoyed his time backstage in AEW. The star in question is Dennis Rodman.

Dennis Rodman made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the go-home episode of Collision before All Out. The former NBA champion was interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, which brought out The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn.

At the All Out pay-per-view, Dennis Rodman got involved in the AEW Trios title match between The Acclaimed and Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, & Satnam Singh as he hit Double J with his own guitar behind the referee's back. It helped The Acclaimed score a win and retain their AEW Trios Championship.

Fightful Select recently reported on Dennis Rodman's cameo with All Elite Wrestling, noting that he was "great" backstage. The report also said that the five-time NBA Champion enjoyed his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Dennis Rodman is an NBA Hall of Famer and made previous in-ring appearances in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the 1990s. Rodman debuted in WCW in March 1997 as Hollywood Hulk Hogan's friend and soon joined his faction, the New World Order (NWO), which also included Scott Hall and Kevin Nash among its members. Rodman worked alongside Hulk Hogan in a tag team against Lex Luger and The Giant.

