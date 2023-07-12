WWE legend's son reportedly released by AEW; he was last seen 60 days ago

AEW has reportedly released the son of late WWE legend Brian Pillman, Brian Pillman Jr.

The 29-year-old wrestler started making appearances for AEW in 2019 but only signed a full-time contract in 2021. He received a significant push and was involved in a marquee match against MJF. His time in the promotion was highlighted by his teaming up with Griff Garrison and Julia Hart as The Varsity Blonds, although they were unable to capture tag team gold.

On July 11, 2023, Pillman Jr.'s removal from the AEW roster page confirmed his release from the promotion. It appears that his contract with Tony Khan's promotion has expired, as reported by Mike Johnson from PWInsider.

Brian Pillman Jr.'s last appearance in an AEW ring was on May 13, 2023, at an untelevised House Rules event in Salem, Virginia. In this match, he and Brock Anderson faced off against The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) but ultimately fell short against the former tag team champions.

Although Pillman Jr.'s time in All Elite Wrestling may not have reached the heights many had hoped for, his release opens up new possibilities and potential opportunities for him.

When did Brian Pillman Jr. last wrestle on AEW TV?

Brian Pillman Jr.'s last televised match in All Elite Wrestling took place on February 1, 2023, during Rampage.

In this match, Brian Pillman Jr. faced off against Swerve Strickland. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Pillman Jr. was unable to secure the victory.

This event marked Pillman Jr.'s final appearance on All Elite Wrestling television before his departure from the company. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the son of the legendary WWE Superstar. Pillman Jr. is a big name on the independent scene, and he will look to continue the good work he has done.

