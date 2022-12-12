WWE plan to pit The Bloodline vs. AEW in a strategic way - Reports

WWE reportedly has plans to utilize the Bloodline against AEW on certain dates.

The Bloodline remains the top faction in WWE. Not only for the sheer star power shared among Roman Reigns, the Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. But also in that Reigns and the Usos hold the Undisputed World and Tag titles, respectively.

NXT has historically been the WWE brand to go against AEW. Both brands went head-to-head on October 2, 2019, which was dubbed as the 'Wednesday Night Wars.' Over the next two years, All Elite Wrestling dominated the ratings battle with their star-packed roster.

Their weekly competition came to an end on April 7, 2021, when NXT moved to Tuesday nights, but they have on occasion, faced off when Dynamite was pre-empted the night before its usual slot.

So it may come as little surprise that WWE has come up with an idea to combat any potential head-to-head scenario.

According to Xero News, there have been discussions for the Bloodline to make an appearance on NXT before WrestleMania. Potentially for a head-to-head scenario with AEW.

Xero News @NewsXero Hbk last night stated he is hoping to have New Day on the Feb NXT PLE.



They will also defend on RAW and SD.



I have asked around and there is some talks of at some point before Mania to have the bloodline on NXT, this maybe when AEW has some random Tuesday shows. Hbk last night stated he is hoping to have New Day on the Feb NXT PLE.They will also defend on RAW and SD.I have asked around and there is some talks of at some point before Mania to have the bloodline on NXT, this maybe when AEW has some random Tuesday shows.

This weekend has already seen a major talent head to NXT, with the New Day capturing the tag titles from Pretty Deadly at Deadline. Several main roster talents have appeared on the brand this year, including the Viking Raiders and Austin Theory.

What could the Bloodline do on NXT during the head-to-head with AEW?

WrestleStanzzz @WrestleStan22



There were pitches of Solo returning to do something with Melo Xero News @NewsXero Hbk last night stated he is hoping to have New Day on the Feb NXT PLE.



They will also defend on RAW and SD.



I have asked around and there is some talks of at some point before Mania to have the bloodline on NXT, this maybe when AEW has some random Tuesday shows. Hbk last night stated he is hoping to have New Day on the Feb NXT PLE.They will also defend on RAW and SD.I have asked around and there is some talks of at some point before Mania to have the bloodline on NXT, this maybe when AEW has some random Tuesday shows. #WWE Source has confirmedThere were pitches of Solo returning to do something with Melo twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… #WWE Source has confirmedThere were pitches of Solo returning to do something with Melo twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

The very idea that the Bloodline could appear on NXT has provoked questions over what they could do on the show.

Due to his recent history with the brand, winning the NXT North American title earlier this year, some felt that he could have some follow-up with Carmelo Hayes, whom he had defeated for the title.

The New Day has historically feuded with the Bloodline. Given their recent tag title win and the Usos' status as the Undisputed, longest-reigning tag champs on the main roster. They could renew their rivalry with everything on the line.

The Usos defeated New Day recently to ensure they would break the record for the longest tag title reign.

Would you like to see the main roster stars appearing on NXT? Sounds off in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes