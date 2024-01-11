WWE re-signing a top AEW name who left in 2020 deemed "impossible" - Reports

Following the departure of a top WWE executive from the company recently, people in the Stamford-based promotion reportedly believed that the current VP and co-Executive Producer of AEW would take his place by returning after years.

The top AEW name in question is Mike Mansury. Mansury was hired by Tony Khan's promotion as the senior VP and Co-Executive Producer back in 2022. Prior to that, he served as the Vice President for Global TV Production in the biggest wrestling promotion from 2009 to 2020.

Meanwhile, the former Chief of Global Television Production of the WWE, Kevin Dunn, made his exit from the company. Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported some shocking details about Dunn's replacement in the company.

Meltzer reported that some people in the Stamford-based promotion wanted the current AEW Executive, Mike Mansury, to re-sign with the company and replace Dunn:

"A lot of people wanted them to get or thought that they would make a play for Mike Mansury, although I think that would have been impossible. A lot of people just think WWE snaps fingers and they can get anyone, but the reality is contracts are contracts, it ain't that easy when you have that. So when I kept hearing his name, I kept saying he's under contract, that ain't happening anytime soon." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Expand Tweet

Details on the person who replaced Kevin Dunn in the WWE

Following Kevin Dunn's departure, the Stamford-based promotion welcomed Lee Fitting as their new Head of Media and Production after his experience in the major Football leagues. Dave Meltzer also detailed the process of Fitting's hiring:

"Lee Fitting came from ESPN, he was let go in August. He did Monday Night Football, was very responsible for College GameDay. It was an interesting move because everybody expected someone from wrestling to be promoted, whether it was somebody that was already working there with Kevin Dunn in WWE which was the prediction." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Kevin Dunn was a major name during Vince McMahon's era in the company, and his exit was quite shocking. Henceforth, only time will tell how Fitting fares in his new role.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here