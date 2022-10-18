WWE reportedly planning "huge promotional push" for NXT on RAW tonight to defeat AEW Dynamite during head-to-head ratings war this week

WWE has reportedly made a bid to outdo AEW this week as the promotion gears up to go head-to-head with NXT.

It was recently announced that AEW Dynamite will be broadcast on Tuesday, a day ahead of their usual Wednesday broadcasts. This means Tony Khan and his promotion will have to go up against WWE NXT. The two companies went head-to-head from October 2019 to April 2021, when NXT aired on Wednesdays.

Meanwhile, NXT are gearing up for their Halloween Havoc show on October 22, which will see some high-profile names take center stage. The main event of the show will feature champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat match against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.

Since the announcement of Dynamite being on Tuesday, there has been speculation among fans on whether WWE will go the extra mile to compete in the ratings.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer recently tweeted that NXT was getting a promotional push to beat AEW in viewership ratings this week.

“Huge promotional push for the show, they’re determined to beat AEW.” [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Following up, he also posted another tweet about the reported promotional activities.

“Massive NXT promotion starting today.”

AEW are also looking to leave no stone unturned in coming out on top over their rivals. They are set to feature a stacked card which will see world champion Jon Moxley headline the show as he defends his title against Hangman Adam Page.

