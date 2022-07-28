WWE reportedly amps up wrestling war against AEW with major move

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer believes that the rivalry between WWE and AEW will escalate as a special episode of NXT will be held on the day of All Out.

According to the latest reports, NXT's next Premium Live Event is scheduled for September 4 on Peacock, which is also the day for AEW All Out in Chicago. While AEW's show will begin at 8 PM ET, WWE hasn't confirmed the time of the event.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer opined that the move by WWE's higher-ups is quite aggressive:

“With this being his first move, what’s interesting is that, that is a very aggressive move against AEW. I think that the AEW vs. WWE is going to heat up. If it was up to AEW they would both mind their own business and all of that, but that never worked with Vince. Although Vince had kind of stayed away from that. I guess this time with Paul Levesque and Stephanie [McMahon] there and Nick Khan running the show, people thought that they were only going to be interested in running their own stuff, but the bottom line, you were wrong." (H/T: ITR)

Dave Meltzer says former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had the same competitive mentality against WCW

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, WCW became a competitor to WWE until Vince McMahon decided to purchase WCW for $4.2 million.

On the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince was extremely competitive in nature:

I don’t think people understand, if you ever talk to anyone near the top of WWE about AEW, I mean, it’s just (…) I used to talk to Vince [McMahon] about WCW, and it’s almost the same.” (H/T: ITR)

After Vince McMahon recently retired as WWE Chairman, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan are the co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H is now the Head of Creative. Do you think the new people in charge will prove to be a threat to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far