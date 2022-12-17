WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes could potentially feature heavily in Tony Khan's 2023 project

Tony Khan recently announced that he was reviving HonorClub recently. It's suggested WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes could have a strong presence.

Rhodes co-founded AEW in 2019 alongside Tony Khan, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. He spent three years with the company and after a record three TNT title reigns, Cody departed earlier this year to return to WWE.

But part of what made AEW possible was Cody Rhodes and the Elite's independently promoted event, All In. The event featured Rhodes winning the NWA Worlds title, Kenny Omega vs Penta, and the Young Bucks tag teaming with Kota Ibushi against Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix.

Ring of Honor possessed the library rights to the event and thus there is some speculation as to whether Tony Khan has acquired the rights. This is especially significant if he can promote the event on his new HonorClub service.

Dave Meltzer wrote that it is not yet clear whether TK would possess the rights to the event in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"It is not clear whether All In, the 2018 show in Chicago which many consider as the spiritual pilot for the launch of AEW, which ROH owned the library rights to, would be part of the deal. The deal would not include live PPVs, as ROH PPV shows would not be put on the service until 90 days after they air," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Rhodes is currently out injured after suffering a torn pectoral earlier this year. He is expected to return on the Road to WrestleMania.

Samoa Joe offered Cody Rhodes a bout if he ever returns from WWE

Cody may ply his trade in WWE now, but Samoa Joe had no issue calling him out in the Final Battle media scrum. Joe holds both the TNT and ROH World Television titles and was furthermore the only titleholder to retain at Final Battle.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Samoa Joe calls out Miro and Cody Rhodes when asked about which former TNT Champion he would like to put his title against.



Very clever. Samoa Joe calls out Miro and Cody Rhodes when asked about which former TNT Champion he would like to put his title against.Very clever. https://t.co/QzMNkofCb0

He made sure to let everybody know in the press conference that he would have no issues facing the three-time TNT Champion if he returned.

"Oh anybody can get it. Like let's be real clear about this, like if you think you're the guy who's going to come take this from me, show up. I'll whoop your a**. It don't matter if it's Miro, Cody can come back. Bring anybody," said Samoa Joe. [During live media scrum]

Cody entered his final match in AEW with the TNT title. He lost the title in a Ladder Match against Interim Champion Sammy Guevara. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania.

