WWE and Triple H reportedly 'tossed around the idea' to get a major AEW star for RAW after Extreme Rules

It's been reported that WWE had considered bringing in AEW star Billy Gunn for tonight's DX segment on RAW.

Tonight's show is set to feature a reunion of the faction during its season premiere. It makes all too much sense for the reunion, especially considering Triple H's reasonably fresh appointment as Chief Content Officer.

When their reunion was announced, one of the leading questions asked by fans was whether or not All Elite star Billy Gunn would feature. While he may currently stand with the reigning tag champs in All Elite Wrestling, Gunn had been a prominent member of DX as he brought a series of his own tag title reigns to the faction.

WWE @WWE D-Generation X is ready for the season premiere of #WWERaw 🤣🤣🤣 D-Generation X is ready for the season premiere of #WWERaw 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OaphaBPMCs

Fightful Select reported in their backstage notes ahead of tonight's show that WWE had been pondering the idea of bringing the Hall of Famer back into the fold for the night.

Wrestling Spotlight💡 @WrestleLight



When AEW Coach Billy Gunn was inducted into their Hall of Fame.



Because that's TOTALLY what "Forbidden Door" means... a one time appearance by a WWE legend. Apparently WWE fans have all forgotten when the Forbidden Door first opened at WWE...When AEW Coach Billy Gunn was inducted into their Hall of Fame.Because that's TOTALLY what "Forbidden Door" means... a one time appearance by a WWE legend. Apparently WWE fans have all forgotten when the Forbidden Door first opened at WWE... When AEW Coach Billy Gunn was inducted into their Hall of Fame. Because that's TOTALLY what "Forbidden Door" means... a one time appearance by a WWE legend. 😂 https://t.co/pkieQgzL3c

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the faction, attending the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and even getting a quip off about being unfirable due to his status with AEW. Triple H retaliated, describing the new promotion as "p*ss-ant" before saying Vince McMahon would buy it just to fire him.

Would you have liked to see Billy Gunn during tonight's DX reunion? Let us know in the comments below.

