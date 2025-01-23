WWE trying to block AEW from securing major deals; surprising details revealed - Reports

WWE recently secured a blockbuster partnership. It is now reported that this move could block AEW from securing major international deals.

WWE has been making plenty of strategy moves lately. Over the past year, the Stamford-based promotion formed an unofficial talent-sharing partnership with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling where several TNA stars showed up in NXT and vice versa. Stars like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry appeared on the black and silver brand while Tatum Paxley made an appearance at the Nashville-based promotion.

Recently WWE and TNA announced that they were officially forming a partnership where talent from both promotions could crossover. Speaking on his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the global juggernaut's partnership with the Nashville-based promotion and recent move to Netflix ensured that AEW was restricted from entering several international markets.

"On those television outlets that they're leaving, you know, I'm sure India being the big one. So, AEW doesn't get those television outlets that they're leaving because they're on Netflix. So, that's one of the things that they're....because all of their shows are on Netflix internationally, they can't put anything on their stations. So, they want to make sure that it's not AEW on those stations. So, that's one of the many reasons that they're doing this." [0:00 - 0:39]

Tony Khan previously commented on WWE's partnership with TNA

WWE has been in a working relationship with TNA for the past year ever since Jordynne Grace debuted at the Royal Rumble. Since then, both promotions have exchanged talent, leading to some exciting opportunities. Joe Hendy and Jordynne Grace both competed for the top prizes of the men's and women's divisions in NXT respectively.

During an interview with TV Insider last year, Tony Khan was asked about the Stamford-based promotion's partnership with TNA. The AEW boss was all in favor of cross-promotional partnerships.

"I’m always open to working with great wrestling promotions all over the world," said Khan. "It feels like the spirit of cooperation in worldwide pro wrestling is greater than it has ever been, which is a big positive. Seeing the top stars of AEW go to Tokyo and compete at Wrestle Kingdom, I think that the fans can always count on AEW and New Japan to put on great collaborations. I think this year’s Forbidden Door will be one of the strongest shows any promotion will put anywhere in the world," said Khan.

It will be interesting to see what this deal between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA means for the wrestling industry going forward.

