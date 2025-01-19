WWE WrestleMania 41 could force AEW to make a major change to its longest-running PPV - Reports

AEW is reportedly taking a more cautious approach when it comes to revealing its pay-per-view dates going forward. As WWE's counter-booking seemingly becomes more aggressive, the Jacksonville-based promotion might have to end a tradition for its longest-running annual event, Double or Nothing.

Tony Khan & Co. was careful when choosing the dates and locations of their shows that were early in AEW's history. Historically, WWE had hardly ever run an event on Labor Day weekend, so that became the date of All Out—that is until WWE debuted Clash at the Castle in 2022. Since then, Triple H has not missed a single opportunity to run at least one premium live event on that weekend.

The competition became heavier to kick off 2025, as WWE closed a deal with NBC to revive Saturday Night's Main Event, which will run sporadically throughout the year, clashing with AEW Collision and even All In: Texas. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion brazenly ran a live event in Orlando on December 28 last year—the same night and city as AEW Worlds End.

That seems to have forced a change in All Elite Wrestling. Recent reports have indicated that the company is set to stop announcing the dates and locations of its major events a year in advance. Fightful Select also reports that there have been internal discussions about moving Double or Nothing out of Las Vegas this year due to WrestleMania 41 taking place in the same city.

Aside from two Pandemic Era installments in Jacksonville, FL, All Elite Wrestling has run Double or Nothing in Vegas since 2019. The city was considered a poor market for professional wrestling throughout the prior decade, but with WWE now staking its claim to Sin City, Tony Khan & Co. may look elsewhere in 2025.

