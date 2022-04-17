New TNT Champion crowned at AEW Battle of The Belts as Sammy Guevara beats Scorpio Sky

The AEW Battle of the Belts 2 was held at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Saturday. In the opening match, Sammy Guevara dethroned Scorpio Sky to regain the TNT Championship.

Sky and Guevara have been in a rivalry ever since the former won the title on March 9, in an episode of Dynamite. Tay Conti has also been involved as she has had various altercations with Paige VanZant and Dan Lambert.

During the match, Scorpio hit a string of backbreakers on The Spanish God, but the latter countered with an enziguri. Sammy then nailed the Spanish Fly on the Men of the Year member, but only for a near fall.

Conti interfered by slapping Scorpio's hand from the ropes as Guevara covered the latter for a near fall. VanZant came out and immediately got involved with the Brazilian star at ringside.

The Men of the Year member poked Sammy’s eye but the latter countered with a low blow as the referee was distracted. The Spanish God capitalized by nailing the GTH to win the TNT Championship.

Sammy Guevara is now a three-time AEW TNT Champion

With his title win earlier, Sammy Guevara has now tied Cody Rhodes for the most reigns in the TNT title with three.

Guevara first won the title on September 29, 2021, episode of Dynamite. He defeated Miro to end the latter's 140-day reign.

After an 87-day reign, Guevara lost the title to Cody Rhodes on December 25, Holiday Bash Rampage. The Spanish God won their rematch on January 26 at Dynamite Beach Break to become the undisputed and two-time TNT Champion.

With Guevara's title win and VanZant's return, it will be interesting to see how their feud commences in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if Scorpio will invoke his rematch clause after the controversial loss.

Edited by Debottam Saha