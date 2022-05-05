"Ridiculous!" - Samoa Joe comments on the animosity between some WWE and AEW fans

AEW star Samoa Joe has weighed in with his opinion on the ongoing animosity between fans of WWE and All Elite Wrestling on social media.

Since the birth of the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019, several wrestling fans have decided to side with either AEW or WWE. In doing so, the level of animosity between the two sets of audiences has increased with the exchange of heated opinions on social media.

One person who has had enough of the tribalism is Samoa Joe. While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, he gave his honest opinion on the issue and urged fans to enjoy both the products.

“I think the arguing between the AEW and the WWE fans is ridiculous. Watch pro wrestling, you don’t need to dunk on this, it’s you taking your ego and something you have nothing involved with and trying to start a conflict with something else. I mean, watch what you watch and enjoy what you want to enjoy." (34:47-35:03)

Joe made it clear that wrestlers from both the promotions aren't at war with each other in any way. He noted that they are all fighting for a common goal: putting on an excellent show for the fans.

"So I know you have this glorified view of what this sport is, you think we line up on each side and say ‘ahhhhhh.’ But the real war is us trying to entertain you people, not this ridiculousness between you all,” said Samoa Joe. (35:46-35:56)

WrestleCringe @WrestleCringe I mean honestly good for MJF if it does. Secure that bag. I mean honestly good for MJF if it does. Secure that bag. https://t.co/eGB4zZBqaw

Samoa Joe has found success in both AEW and WWE

The Samoan Submission Machine is one of the few stars in the wrestling business who have found success on both sides of the fence.

Samoa Joe is the only three-time NXT Champion in WWE history besides being a two-time United States Champion. The AEW star defended the prestigious title in one of the shortest WrestleMania matches in the event's history against Rey Mysterio in 2019.

WWE India @WWEIndia

This was perfectly exhibited at If you try to take the #USTitle from @SamoaJoe 's hands, you will suffer the risk of being put to sleep!This was perfectly exhibited at #WrestleMania 35 If you try to take the #USTitle from @SamoaJoe's hands, you will suffer the risk of being put to sleep!This was perfectly exhibited at #WrestleMania 35 https://t.co/uvYUsxWPzY

In terms of his AEW tenure, despite only being in the company for a few weeks, Joe has made some significant statements already. He defeated Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Television Championship and has since defended the title against Trent Beretta.

Joe was also the first performer to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, defeating Max Caster in his AEW debut.

How do you think Joe's AEW career has gone so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh