5 AEW stars who could be Sasha Banks' first opponent if she becomes All-Elite

Sasha Banks' reported WWE release has been one of the biggest stories this week. So far, nothing has been officially denied or confirmed by either the promotion or Banks herself.

However, if the story ends up being true, The Boss could be on her way to AEW. AEW's Women's division is quite diverse, and there are several stars who could step up to Banks.

Continue reading as we list five AEW stars who could be Sasha Banks' first opponent if she becomes All-Elite.

#5 Ruby Soho and Sasha Banks have some unfinished business that could be resolved in AEW

Could The Runaway measure up to Banks in AEW?

Ruby Soho made quite the impression when she debuted in AEW, and is considered by many to be the top underdog. Soho has unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW Women's Championship and also failed to become the first TBS Champion. Despite this, the star continues to persevere.

Sasha Banks and Ruby came face-to-face quite a number of times during their shared WWE runs. The AEW star even defeated Banks during their last clash, meaning there is definitely a score to settle.

#4 Serena Deeb and Sasha Banks could finally come clashing within AEW

Serena Deeb's WWE career has been forgotten by most fans due to her extreme persona and appearance changes. Despite making just a few television appearances in the promotion, Deeb built herself quite the rapport in FCW and then on the Independent Circuit after her departure.

Sasha Banks and Deeb never had an opportunity to face off against each other despite both being with WWE at some point. AEW could be the perfect place for the two athletes to finally clash, while showing fans a different side of Banks against a technical wrestler.

#3 Britt Baker would be the most established star to face Sasha Banks

The former Women's Champion will likely step up to Banks first.

AEW's women's roster is synonymous with Britt Baker's name. The star had one of the most dominating championship reigns within the promotion and even without the belt, she continues to be relevant. The D.M.D. is also the first winner of the female Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, solidifying her high status within AEW.

Sasha Banks and Britt baker would undoubtedly clash if the WWE Superstar signs with AEW. Both athletes are considered top competitors and have always had big egos. This could also be an opportune moment to have either star have a massive heel or babyface turn.

#2 AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa would be the biggest step for Sasha Banks

Thunder Rosa is another AEW star who has benefitted from long-term booking, much like former World Champion Hangman Page. La Mera Mera's journey to the top of the division peaked with a well-received clash at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022.

The champion is clearly a top competitor and would definitely be one of the first stars a high-profile star like The Boss would go after. A victory over Banks could also further establish Thunder Rosa. Alternatively, putting the championship on Sasha will elevate the belt itself.

#1 Toni Storm and Banks once teamed up but could be bitter rivals in AEW

Storm and Banks have some shared history.

Toni Storm's WWE departure was quite controversial. The star suffered from some bad booking decisions that fans lambasted online. Storm seemed to be in agreement with fans as she soon requested her release. She would then debut in AEW and take part in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In WWE, Banks and Storm found an unlikely alliance within each other, and the two teamed up on two occasions. They even faced off against then-champion Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Using their history to kick off an impressive feud could just be the best way to introduce Sasha Banks into AEW.

