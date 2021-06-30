Top 3 Storylines For Jon Moxley's AEW Return

There's no denying Jon Moxley is one of the hardest-working wrestlers in the business. Since leaving WWE in 2019, he's regained his passion for the sport thanks to his work in AEW and NJPW. Between defending his championships in the two promotions, he's been one busy man.

Like most wrestlers, Moxley deserves a much-needed break. He's currently on paternity leave, enjoying time with his wife Renee Paquette and their newborn daughter Nora. Although fans are ecstatic for the new dad, they miss seeing their favorite brawler in the squared circle.

Mox is scheduled to compete in the upcoming NJPW Resurgence show in Los Angeles on August 14th. As for his return to AEW, well that remains a mystery. With the company set to resume touring, it's believed Jon will make his comeback during one of the live shows.

So what will be in store for Moxley upon his return? Take a glimpse at a few scenarios for The Death Rider.

#3 Challenge For The TNT Championship

Jon Moxley sets his sights on a new title

Moxley had a successful 277-day reign as AEW World Champion before losing the belt to Kenny Omega. After failing to recapture the title during the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, he's been pushed out of the World Championship picture. Since Mox's departure, he's fallen out of the top five in the ranking system.

One can bet that when Moxley returns he'll be ready to claw his way back to the top of the ladder. If he does reclaim his number one spot, it won't be Omega he'll be targeting. Instead, Mox will turn his attention to another champion.

The TNT Championship is one of AEW's top titles. Miro has the honor of being the current champion and he's excelling in his role as a heel. The Best Man is becoming an unstoppable force as he successfully defends his title. It's going to take a big name to dethrone Miro, and who better to do that than Mox himself.

Mox versus Miro is a dream match for many wrestling fans. If AEW plays their cards right, these two men could have a money-making feud. With the All Out coming up soon, Moxley challenging for the TNT Championship would be epic.

Edited by Rohit Mishra