Scorpio Sky defends the AEW TNT Championship against top young star on Rampage

In the main event of AEW Rampage, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky put his title on the line when he faced the high-flying Dante Martin.

Before the match went to fruition, Martin challenged Sky at Double or Nothing, following the latter's victory in the mixed tag team match. A few days later on Dynamite, Angel Dorado once again challenged the champion, who later on accepted it.

Both men displayed their athleticism, quickness and technical wrestling abilities to one another. Martin gained the advantage as he dropkicked Sky and executed a suicide dive onto the outside.

Towards the closing moments, Sky's partner Ethan Page tried to interfere but was stopped by Matt Sydal. Meanwhile, Dan Lambert distracted the referee as Sky looked to hit the TKO, but Angel Dorado capitalized by hitting his own version of the finisher for a near-fall.

As the match continued, the Top Flight member hit an enziguiri and a diving cross body but Sky countered with a pin, with the former kicking out. In the end, Sky hit the TKO to successfully retain his TNT Championship as he, Page and Lambert stood tall.

After the match, it will be interesting to see who will be the next challenger for the TNT Champion. Fans will have to tune in on AEW programming for weeks to come and see who steps up as a contender on Scorpio Sky.

