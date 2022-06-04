×
Create
Notifications

Scorpio Sky defends the AEW TNT Championship against top young star on Rampage

Scorpio Sky is the current AEW TNT Champion.
Scorpio Sky is the current AEW TNT Champion.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 04, 2022 09:47 AM IST

In the main event of AEW Rampage, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky put his title on the line when he faced the high-flying Dante Martin.

Before the match went to fruition, Martin challenged Sky at Double or Nothing, following the latter's victory in the mixed tag team match. A few days later on Dynamite, Angel Dorado once again challenged the champion, who later on accepted it.

Your TNT Champion @ScorpioSky, accompanied by #DanLambert and @OfficialEGO, is here to put his title on the line! It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! https://t.co/cclnRWWEvM

Both men displayed their athleticism, quickness and technical wrestling abilities to one another. Martin gained the advantage as he dropkicked Sky and executed a suicide dive onto the outside.

Towards the closing moments, Sky's partner Ethan Page tried to interfere but was stopped by Matt Sydal. Meanwhile, Dan Lambert distracted the referee as Sky looked to hit the TKO, but Angel Dorado capitalized by hitting his own version of the finisher for a near-fall.

#AndStill! Your TNT Champion is still @ScorpioSky, after a hard-fought battle with @lucha_angel1! It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! https://t.co/NxSXyiGBW4

Story continues below ad

Also Read Article Continues below

As the match continued, the Top Flight member hit an enziguiri and a diving cross body but Sky countered with a pin, with the former kicking out. In the end, Sky hit the TKO to successfully retain his TNT Championship as he, Page and Lambert stood tall.

After the match, it will be interesting to see who will be the next challenger for the TNT Champion. Fans will have to tune in on AEW programming for weeks to come and see who steps up as a contender on Scorpio Sky.

Check out the full results of Rampage here.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

Edited by Neda Ali

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी