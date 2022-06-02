Scorpio Sky issues challenge to former WWE star for the AEW TNT Championship

Scorpio Sky is in his second reign as TNT Champion and is ready to take on any and all comers. One potential threat to his crown is former TNT Champion Miro.

Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in a ladder match for the title on the April 27th edition of Dynamite. The star's victory made him only the third man in AEW history behind Guevara and Cody Rhodes to hold the TNT Championship on more than one occasion.

Since winning the title, he has successfully defended it against his former tag team partner Frankie Kazarian and customized his belt to pay homage to his favorite basketball team, the LA Lakers.

Speaking on a special edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Scorpio Sky issued a challenge to Miro, who to this day is one of the most successful TNT Champions.

“Well not a day goes by that I don’t receive several tweets from people saying that Miro should be the champion and not me. So I would like to extend an invitation for him to come up and try and take this from me. So Miro, if you’re out there, you want it? Come and get it.” (12:36-12:58)

The former WWE star was no slouch as the TNT Champion during his reign in 2021. Miro defeated Darby Allin to win the belt before successfully defending it against the likes of Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, and Dante Martin.

Will this match ever come to pass? Only time will tell.

Scorpio Sky will make his second defense of the title this week on AEW Rampage

Having been involved in the mixed-person tag team match at Double or Nothing on May 29th, Scorpio Sky could not defend his TNT Championship. However, he will get that opportunity this Friday on AEW Rampage in his home state of California.

Sky will take on Dante Martin in a match that will see a true clash of styles. Martin will try and out-quick the champion with his aerial offense, while Sky would look to ground the rising star with his in-ring expertise.

Elsewhere on the card, former WWE star Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon) will make her AEW debut against Kiera Hogan. The Young Bucks will also face The Lucha Brothers in a tag team match.

It will be another exciting hour of professional wrestling, and the only way to see it unfold is by tuning in to AEW Rampage.

