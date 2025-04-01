  • home icon
Scrapped AEW return to come into full effect and cost Kenny Omega at Dynasty 2025? Exploring the chances

By Sujay
Modified Apr 01, 2025 01:37 GMT
Kenny Omega is the AEW International Champion. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Kenny Omega will defend his AEW International Championship against Ricochet and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey at Dynasty 2025, and there is a lot of excitement around the match. The stars involved are such that the fans are eager to witness the match.

Omega was away for a long time, recovering from an injury. He did come back in January at Wrestle Dynasty, where he defeated Gabe Kidd in a hard-hitting match. He has since gone on to win the International Title.

However, amid all this, a ghost from his past can return and cost him the title at the show. That is none other than Jack Perry. It was reported that Perry was supposed to be involved in a program with Kenny Omega after his return, but that did not come to fruition.

With that out of the way now and Omega fully establishing himself again, it could be the right time to bring back Jack Perry and let him have a rivalry with Omega.

Jim Cornette slams AEW star Jack Perry

Jim Cornette does not hold back when it comes to voicing his opinions, and he did just that when he took shots at AEW star Jack Perry.

Earlier in the year, on an episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette spoke out against Jack Perry and said that he is not a big star. He said:

“I don't know how they think he's a star. He's a star in their eyes, in their world. He just doesn't sell any tickets, draw any money, get anybody to watch, or particularly have great matches.”

Knowing Perry and how he responds to criticism, he will want to prove Jim Cornette wrong as soon as possible. For that to happen, he must return to AEW soon and get back into the thick of things.

Edited by Angana Roy
