"Nobody is too big to watch everybody's work" - Serena Deeb details which veterans watch every AEW match

AEW star Serena Deeb is one of the most experienced wrestlers on the company's roster and is more than happy to offer advice when she can. However, it seems that she and other veterans are not above watching the work of younger stars backstage.

Deeb has been an in-ring performer for over 17 years, holding seven championships along the way, including the prestigious NWA Women's World Championship. She has wrestled all around the world and even coached talent at WWE's Performance Center.

As a veteran of the business and one of the more seasoned performers in the AEW Women's Division, "The Professor" is always asked for advice. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Deeb noted that several veterans are always near backstage monitors to help out the up-and-coming stars:

"Guess who else is front row at the monitor for every match? Bryan Danielson, the best in the world. (CM) Punk, MJF. That's the difference. Nobody is too big to watch everybody's work. That's what makes for a great workplace; everybody helping everybody. We have that at AEW and it's great these guys are here now and have so much experience. It's a detriment if you are not finding Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, [Henry], Punk, Bryan, William Regal." (H/T: Fightful)

Deeb managed to put down her rival Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight on this week's Dynamite, potentially ending their extended feud. Outside of battling Shida, the veteran has been teaching young talent painful lessons in the ring with her "Professor's Five Minute Challenge" matches.

Will Serena Deeb get an AEW Women's Championship opportunity?

Having been one of the most acclaimed female performers on the AEW roster since she first appeared for the promotion in September 2020, many have wondered when and where Serena Deeb will get an AEW Women's Championship opportunity.

At the time of writing, Serena Deeb is listed at number one in AEW's weekly women's rankings. After her huge victory against former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida on Dynamite, her stock has likely increased even further.

During Deeb's bout on Wednesday night, current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was shown watching backstage, potentially hinting that "The Professor" is next in line for a title shot.

With the road to Double or Nothing shortening by the day, do you think Deeb deserves an AEW Women's Championship match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

