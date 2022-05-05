"I didn't have that before" - Serena Deeb on her unique role in AEW

AEW star Serena Deeb has shown her appreciation for the role that she currently has in All Elite Wrestling. She is both a featured performer in the women's division and also a respected coach backstage.

Deeb was hungry to get back into the ring after she was let go by WWE in April 2020. Using this motivation, she went on to make a name for herself as one of the finest technical wrestlers in the world in companies like NWA and eventually AEW.

Given her most recent stint in WWE was as a coach at the Performance Center, AEW president Tony Khan took full advantage of Deeb's knowledge. He has allowed her to train young talents and coach wrestlers leading up to their matches.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Serena Deeb described how good her current role in AEW is, as she wasn't given the opportunity to get back in the ring once she became a coach in WWE.

“The coaching is definitely inside me still, and AEW is great in the sense that they allow me to do both, you know? I didn’t have that before, that privilege before in my other job [with WWE], so it’s great that Tony trusts me a lot to help the women, do both roles. But now, I feel like I’m at, honestly, the top of my game in the ring," said Deeb. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Serena Deeb has her eyes set on the AEW Women's World Championship

Since losing her final match of 2021 against Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb has been nearly unstoppable in the AEW women's division. In 2022, she has racked up nine wins, and she hasn't been defeated yet.

This exceptional run has helped her her climb to the top of the rankings in the women's division. The veteran is seemingly set to challenge for the gold at some point soon.

As of this writing, no match has been officially announced. However, Double or Nothing is right around the corner. Thunder Rosa, the champion, already defeated the number two ranked Nyla Rose, so it's only a matter of time before Deeb gets her shot at the title.

