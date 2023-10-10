Shot at Vince McMahon, last-minute changes: 3 insane things Tony Khan did last night ahead of AEW Title Tuesday

AEW President Tony Khan is gearing up for Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Interestingly, the show will go head-to-head with a special episode of WWE NXT.

Both companies will be aiming to outshine each other with their respective programs. Khan has booked some stellar matches for the upcoming episode of Dynamite, including Adam Copeland's much-awaited in-ring debut. Meanwhile, NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels has booked numerous top names like John Cena and Asuka to share the screen with the brand's up-and-coming talents.

AEW and WWE will be looking to deliver some last-minute surprises on October 10. While the Stamford-based company has teased an appearance by The Undertaker, Tony Khan has left no stone unturned in hyping Title Tuesday on social media. Here's a quick list of what the All Elite Wrestling President has posted before the high-stakes show.

#1 The first 30 minutes of Dynamite will be commercial-free

Expand Tweet

Pro wrestling fans must thank baseball for the rare upcoming clash between Dynamite and NXT. The Major League Baseball Playoffs caused AEW to shift their flagship program from Wednesday to Tuesday, which will see Dynamite go head-to-head with the white-and-gold show.

Both promotions are vying to gain the upper hand in the television ratings war. Ahead of the show, Khan announced that the first thirty minutes of the programming would be commercial-free. All Elite Wrestling bested NXT when the two programs clashed on Wednesday nights between 2019 and 2021. They will aim to continue their momentum by attracting more viewers on October 10.

#2 The pre-show will have Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki

Eddie Kingston is one of the most 'over' professional wrestlers at the moment, and Khan is seemingly aware of it. The AEW President recently announced that The Mad King will lock horns with the legendary Minoru Suzuki before Dynamite goes on air.

Tony Khan is leaving nothing to chance by booking two massive names on Title Tuesday's pre-show. Kingston will defend the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Suzuki, setting the tone for the rest of the program.

#3 Tony Khan took a shot at Vince McMahon

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has been in the headlines since last year due to misconduct allegations and subsequent investigation.

Tony Khan seemingly doesn't agree with the age-old saying, 'Never kick a man when he's down' as he took a shot at McMahon, referencing the allegations against the veteran promoter.

Responding to a fan's tweet about McMahon, Khan posted the following:

"If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds."

Expand Tweet

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is expected to be a star-studded show. WWE will also look to deliver its best edition of NXT to avenge its loss in the "Wednesday Night Wars."