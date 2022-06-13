Batista of AEW: 3 Reasons Wardlow should be the next TNT Champion and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Wardlow seems to be on a rollercoaster ride straight to the TNT Championship. But is he truly ready to hold the belt above his head?

Many fans seem to believe it's only right that the War Dog gets his reign with the championship, while critics seem to think he's not ready yet. However, since his first appearance on AEW, the star had already begun to make an impression on the fans.

This list will explore three reasons Wardlow should be the next TNT Champion and two reasons why he shouldn't. Continue reading as we dive straight into the list.

3. SHOULD: Wardlow has the momentum to defeat Scorpio Sky

Mr. Mayhem has had a string of exciting matches recently.

The 34-year-old star has been well received since he was first paired with Shawn Spears. It's been quite a ride through his Powerbomb Symphonies, capturing the Brass Ring, betraying MJF, and freeing himself from Friedman. However, the star's journey has only just begun.

Currently, fans are flocking to see Mr. Mayhem tear down a ring of 20 men without stopping to catch his breath. There would be no better time than the present to crown the rising star with the TNT Champion. Fans would blow the roof off of the stadium the moment Wardlow lifted the belt above his head. AEW needs to capitalize on his momentum while it's piping hot.

2. SHOULD NOT: Scorpio Sky has not been able to enjoy his reign so far

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky In my unbiased opinion, I think Jeanie is the best looking championship in wrestling. In my unbiased opinion, I think Jeanie is the best looking championship in wrestling. https://t.co/xNjRLaJo9N

While the War Dog is definitely on the way to capturing the TNT Championship, Scorpio Sky has been unlucky in his reign so far. The star initially lost the belt after only 38 days and even had to reclaim the title after Sammy Guevara stole it. More recently, the champion suffered an injury after defending his belt against Dante Martin.

At this stage, Sky has not been champion for longer than 100 days. While his match against the War Dog will likely be quite the spectacle, even in defeat, Scorpio has not had the chance to defend the belt more often. There are several stars he could still defend against, such as Hangman Page or Malakai Black.

2. SHOULD: Wardlow rightfully captured the Giant Brass Ring

Mr. Mayhem participated in a gruelling match against Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage. During the bout's many exciting segments, fans got to see why the 34-year-old is a star and future champion.

After taking on some of AEW's biggest names and one multi-promotional legend, the War Dog earned a shot at the TNT Championship. Unfortunately, MJF would ensure that he'd lose his bout, beginning the story he ended at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow was cheated out of his title shot and rightfully deserves another shot after his past efforts.

1. SHOULD NOT: The War Dog could have a more epic match against another TNT Champion

Wardlow still has some unfinished business in AEW.

While the star might have a good match against Scorpio Sky, a handful of wrestlers on the roster could be better opponents in terms of a good story. Before rising to capture the Brass Ring, Mr. Mayhem had a couple of run-ins with other names on the roster.

Jake Hager took down the War Dog during an MMA-styled-cage match, and Darby Allin even once hit the star with a thumbtack skateboard. On top of this, Shawn Spears might have taken a loss to Wardlow in a steel cage, but he stifled the star's run for months. These three could be far more enjoyable and meaningful for him to defeat and provide an interesting story.

1. SHOULD: Wardlow would make the belt far more coveted due to his status

The star after securing his freedom at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

As the TNT Champion, Wardlow will elevate the belt to heights last seen during Brodie Lee's reign with the championship. With the number of fans behind the War Dog, being the one to take the belt from him could be quite the motivator for any star. By simply having the belt, he could effectively paint one of the biggest targets on his back within AEW.

Seeing him not only hold the belt, but continually defend it against would-be champions might be the best next step after capturing the title. Fans would flock to see Mr. Mayhem take on old foes like Shawn Spears or Jake Hager, and make new ones like Lance Archer or Brian Cage. AEW could have their best fighting champion, waiting to happen.

