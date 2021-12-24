"It was talked about"- 28 year old AEW star says there was talk of forming a tag-team with former WWE star Billy Gunn

AEW star Sonny Kiss revealed there was talk about forming a tag team with Billy Gunn.

Kiss was recently interviewed on the Shining Wizards podcast. During the interview, the 28-year-old spoke about interacting with Billy Gunn early on in AEW television, including during a battle royale and teaming up with him.

Kiss also revealed that there was brief talk backstage of forming a tag-team with Billy Gunn. But the talk ultimately never went anywhere, and a tag-team with Billy Gunn never materialized:

"So no [Billy Gunn and I never teamed up]. We did segments together. There was just like one backstage segment and there’s also a spot in the ring in the Battle Royale but we never teamed together. It was talked about as well. I don’t think that it was actually gonna actually happen but… I wanted it so bad and even when I teamed with Dustin [Rhodes] the one time, I thought that they could have definitely done so much more."

Sonny Kiss on wanting to be featured more on AEW television

The AEW star also opened up about getting to wrestling in an AEW ring and getting the chance to be featured on national television. Kiss also commended AEW for letting wrestlers be who they are:

It’s honestly such a crazy thing and I just, like, I can’t even fathom it [getting to wrestle in her hometown for AEW]. I’m just like, ‘Wow’ and that’s one of the things that keeps me going because even when I’m not feeling the most confident, even when I’m not feeling appreciated or valued, I definitely think about how blessed and how grateful I should be and that I am. [I get] to be who I am without anyone telling me what to do or how to be, on a national platform. I can’t be mad at anyone, you know? I can definitely stay hungry and I can definitely strive to want better and more without, you know, disrespecting the hand that feeds you. So, yeah. H/T: POSTWrestling

You can check out the full interview with Sonny Kiss from the Shining Wizards podcast HERE.

