3 reasons AEW should sign Bray Wyatt (and 3 they shouldn't)

Bray Wyatt is considered one of the more notable personalities of professional wrestling. His creepy persona was more than enough to make him stand out on any huge roster today. A fresh entry into AEW might just be what a character like Wyatt needs to get the ball rolling.

However, Wyatt joining AEW can also have a less-than-helpful effect, since his personality can overshadow a lot of other people. Here are three reasons why AEW should sign Bray Wyatt, and three reasons why they shouldn't.

#3. Why Bray Wyatt should be signed: He could be a fresh new villain to revive The Dark Order

The defeat of Hangman Adam Page and the Dark Order saw the departure of the group. The void felt by the exit of their leader has still not been filled, and Bray Wyatt could be the character to bring the order back into power.

This would set up a villainous faction to go toe to toe with the babyfaces of AEW and create general chaos. This was hinted at by Evil Uno as well, although it was a while back.

EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno Everybody lives.

Everybody dies.

The Exalted One is near.

The Exalted One arrives.

Bray Wyatt being ushered in as The Exalted One with a credible storyline would make a lot of sense and help revive the Dark Order through capable leadership.

#3. Why Bray Wyatt should not be signed: He does not fit the kind of wrestlers AEW sign

It is pretty clear that AEW prefers to sign wrestlers that display a certain physically fit and mobile style. Bray Wyatt represents something else entirely. His career in WWE saw him competing in short matches.

This is hardly suitable for AEW, and may be a major reason for Wyatt not being signed yet. Konnan, a former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, chimed in with a warning after it was hinted that Bray Wyatt may be joining AEW.

"He's probably going to join the already inflated AEW Roster and where are you going to put Bray when Aleister Black is kind of your dark sadistic character?" said Feeney. "They just don't have space but at the same time, if you're Tony Khan, how can you not sign Bray. He's got a name and facial recoginition. And people are big fans. I would sign him if I was Tony. But then you would have to figure out what the f**k am I going to do with this guy, especially with Brian coming in now, and Punk's already there."

"That place...if he doesn't watch out, it's going to turn into WCW," Konnan replied.

This forewarning from the WCW Veteran is not something to be taken lightly, and AEW seems to understand it.

