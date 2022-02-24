Possible spoiler on AEW signing former WWE Superstar - Reports

Shane "Swerve" Strickland could be signing with AEW.

Formally known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in WWE, Strickland was set to be one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling when he hit the market earlier this month.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Swerve was on All Elite Wrestling's radar shortly following his release. The assumption within the company as of January was that he would be starting with the company in the first week of March.

Swerve has been keeping himself busy since his WWE 90-day non-compete deal expired, working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, DEFY, TERMINUS, and more. Due to AEW's relationship with New Japan and other outside companies, one would assume that Strickland will be allowed to continue working on these types of shows going forward.

Sapp also reported that All Elite Wrestling views Strickland as a "potential crossover star". This could possibly mean that they view Swerve as a big signing for the company.

While his debut date is currently unknown, the former leader of Hit Row would be an interesting surprise entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on March 6 at Revolution. However, it must be stressed that it's currently unknown right now what the company's plans are for Swerve upon his arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

If he doesn't debut in the ladder match, it will be interesting to see where Tony Khan places Strickland on the card.

Either way, Tony Khan might have another big star on his hands. Soon enough, All Elite Wrestling could become Swerve's next home.

