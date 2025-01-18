5 stars who have faced alleged mistreatment in AEW

AEW has been no stranger to controversy since its inception in 2019. It seems that the promotion has fallen victim to controversy more and more in the last few years, with some talent even speaking out against Tony Khan and his wrestling promotion.

Of course, it's hard to satisfy every employee and talent under your umbrella but a collective of talent speaking out against alleged mistreatment in AEW is concerning. We're here to talk about the stars who have allegedly faced some mistreatment in All Elite Wrestling.

#5) Rey Fenix

Coming in as the most recent talent to speak out against All Elite Wrestling, Rey Fenix has been embroiled in a heated saga with the promotion. Fenix was reportedly close to leaving AEW and joining WWE, with his sibling and tag team partner, Penta recently making his debut on Monday Night RAW.

However, it was then reported that Khan had added some more time to his contract due to a prior injury. Rey Fenix would then look to vent out his frustrations on social media and even touch on the alleged inhumane treatment he has faced while competing for Tony Khan's promotion.

#4) Ryan Nemeth

There were quite a few issues that came off of CM Punk's controversial run in All Elite Wrestling. One of them was Ryan Nemeth filing a formal complaint to the promotion's executives alleging abuse and harassment from Punk that remained unaddressed from the company.

Nemeth claimed that no action was taken by Legal and HR after filing his complaint in April 2023. He also believes that he was intentionally quietly let go as punishment for speaking out against their World Champion at the time and even stated that he was named as the culprit for Punk's departure.

Ryan Nemeth also alleged that he was threatened with a lawsuit from AEW's legal rep, Chris Peck.

#3) Dylan Bostic

Independent wrestler, Dylan Bostic claimed that he had received disrespect from some AEW staff. He would also state that his pay was cut short during the time he worked for the promotion's events in Indianapolis and Champaign back in 2019.

He took to X/Twitter to air his grievances against the Jacksonville-based promotion and claimed these pay cuts were made without any prior communication as well and that he would also face unprofessional treatment backstage.

“In 2019 I was at the first ever AEW Taping in Washington DC. That night I didn’t do anything other than hang out. I was paid $200. I was then at the tapings in Indianapolis and Champagne. In Indianapolis I walked Darby out in a body bag on TV and I also let all of the extras barrow my clothes to walk Darby out so AEW wouldn’t have to go out and buy everyone clothes. In Champaign I had to take a bunch of bumps before the show. I was paid $80 for each night Indianapolis and Champaign. They cut the pay $120 for each night with no warning or communication to me. In Champaign I was disrespected by two of the backstage producers and treated as if I shouldn’t be there. I don’t care about the money I care more about the lack of respect and professionalism."

#2) Ivelisse

Ivelisse Velez had been making appearances on Dynamite and Dark tapings for All Elite Wrestling in 2020. She was let go from her contract back in 2021 and would take to X to attribute her release to speaking out against alleged mistreatment.

She would elaborate on the reported mistreatment claiming that she had faced mistreatment from an AEW coach, who had been affecting other women as well. Ivelisse would claim that there were several witnesses to this incident but she was the only one suspended and released for speaking out.

The former Women's tag team cup tournament winner also accused Thunder Rosa of slandering her and using her position to sway things her way as she would get involved with officials before the matches.

#1) CM Punk

Finally, ending our list with one of the most infamous sagas of a talent alleging mistreatment and voicing frustrations against AEW is CM Punk. The Cult of the Personality had a turbulent time in Tony Khan's promotion, to say the least.

It would slowly start with the controversial promo segment with Hangman Page that would lead to the infamous scuffle named 'Brawl Out'. However, backstage fights weren't the only thing CM Punk had to deal with as he claimed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that he would also receive no company as he reached the airport to compete in Wembley for All In 2023.

It would all come to a big implosion backstage as the former WWE Champion would get into another backstage fight, this time with Jack Perry. Punk would then confirm that he was leaving AEW once and for all to Samoa Joe, but was instead terminated from the company. He has stated that he didn't like the drama that came with working for the promotion and commented that Tony Khan was a nice guy who didn't act like a boss.

