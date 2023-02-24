Tessa Blanchard is All Elite; CM Punk is returning - 5 things fans hoped Tony Khan's AEW announcement would be

AEW Dynamite came and went this week with fans tuning in for a much-anticipated announcement from CEO Tony Khan.

Khan rarely appears on-air for the promotion, declining to follow in the footsteps of promotional rival Vince McMahon, who has also served as a villain in WWE over the past few decades. But when he does make an appearance, it's usually for a major announcement. Like last year, when he appeared to announce that he had acquired Ring of Honor and later to reveal the NJPW co-promoted Forbidden Door event.

As such, fans got carried away with the excitement of what the announcement could be. So much so that when it turned out to be the reveal of a new post-Dynamite reality series, many were left disappointed. Let's have a look at some of the bold hopes fans placed on Tony Khan's appearance.

#5. One fan thought Tony Khan could have announced Tessa Blanchard's signing with AEW

One fan had a few things in mind when it came to what the announcement could have been. The return of CM Punk could be considered hopeful, given the fact that he has not been seen in the promotion since his rant at All Out 2022 and subsequent altercation with The Elite.

"The announcement was a dude [dud]. Hoping he was going to say CM Punk was back. Or that Tessa Blanchard was all elite. The dark prince Julia Hart was getting an AEW or ROH title shot. Where's the women's tag team title?"

archiesimmons @archiesimmons2 @AEW the announcement was a dude. Hoping he was going to say CM Punk was back. Or that Tessa Blanchard was all elite. The dark prince Julia Hart was getting an AEW or ROH title shot. Where’s the women’s tag team title? @AEW the announcement was a dude. Hoping he was going to say CM Punk was back. Or that Tessa Blanchard was all elite. The dark prince Julia Hart was getting an AEW or ROH title shot. Where’s the women’s tag team title?

Even more hopeful would be the signing of Tessa Blanchard. The controversial ex-IMPACT World Champion has not been seen in a major promotion since 2020 after being accused of racism and bullying her co-workers.

Julia Hart getting a shot at women's gold wouldn't have been far beyond the realm of possibility. She is undefeated in singles competition since April last year.

#4. Another user felt there could have been a brand split

Another hope was that the announcement would have been a brand split for the company. Such has been seen within WWE, with the roster divided between RAW and SmackDown. The concept of a brand split has been mooted by fans of Tony Khan's promotion as a way of managing the expansive roster he has accumulated.

"Tony Khan's announcement will be 2 brands with different rosters."

Beyond that, a brand split between weekly shows can help to establish a different identity and unique reasons for fans to tune in. Names like The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio, for example, proved to be unique attractions for SmackDown during the 2000s. On the other hand, RAW had the likes of Triple H to draw their audience.

#3. There was hope CM Punk may have returned

Another fan hinged their hopes on the return of CM Punk. Fans have been divided in the aftermath of the incident now referred to as 'Brawl Out'. Punk entered into an explosive rant against The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana during the post-event press conference. He was later involved in a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

"The longer into the show they go without the Tony Khan announcement, the more I feel like it's the return of CM Punk."

I Love Winners @dailywinners15 The longer into the show they go without the Tony Khan announcement, the more I feel like it’s the return of CM Punk #AEW The longer into the show they go without the Tony Khan announcement, the more I feel like it’s the return of CM Punk #AEW

There are those who have made it clear they don't want to see him return to the promotion. But there are plenty who wish to see grievances put aside so that he can return.

Until he does, however, there are sure to be those who speculate each and every announcement and surprise to end with 'Cult of Personality' blaring from the speakers.

#2. There were hopes AEW would scale back on blood

Blood isn't for everyone in wrestling. The act of blading, wherein a wrestler cuts themselves mid-match to facilitate bleeding, has not been allowed in WWE for some time. But AEW has no such boundaries, meaning matches can often devolve into bloody contests.

"Was hoping that Tony Khan's big announcement was that AEW would scale back the blood. Because it was excessive in that match between Moxley and Uno. And also, just overdone in general."

Dougie Doug @DougieD92

Revolution Was hoping that Tony Khan's big announcement was that #AEW would scale back the blood. Because it was excessive in that match between Moxley and Uno. And also, just overdone in general. #AEW Revolution Was hoping that Tony Khan's big announcement was that #AEW would scale back the blood. Because it was excessive in that match between Moxley and Uno. And also, just overdone in general.#AEWRevolution

In fact, some - like the user above - would like to see the promotion take action to limit the amount that can be seen in contests. Jon Moxley's main event clash with Evil Uno was used as an example. The Purveyor of Violence busted Uno wide open throughout the contest, where he bled profusely towards the end of the bout while in a chokehold.

#1. It was hoped that Tony Khan could announce Jay White's signing

Jay White appears to be on the market after suffering back-to-back 'Loser leaves...' matches in NJPW. First he lost his right to compete in Japan against Hikuleo. Then he lost to Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley to be completely banished from the promotion.

"I want the Switchblade era to continue in AEW. That's the announcement I want from Tony Khan tonight on AEW Dynamite."

Kojay @LordKojay



That's the announcement i want from Tony Khan tonight on i want the Switchblade era to continue in #AEW That's the announcement i want from Tony Khan tonight on #AEW Dynamite i want the Switchblade era to continue in #AEW That's the announcement i want from Tony Khan tonight on #AEWDynamite

Naturally, he has been touted for a move to either of the top promotions – AEW or WWE. The Switchblade has appeared in Tony Khan's promotion previously, competing on Rampage last year. He also defended his IWGP World title against AEW stars Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and New Japan rival Kazuchika Okada at the Forbidden Door event.

There had been some hope that his permanent signing would have been Tony Khan's announcement. But, for now at least, White remains a free agent under much speculation.

What did you make of Tony Khan's announcement? Had you expected more? Join the discussion in the comments below.

