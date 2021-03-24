"That really hyped me up" - The advice Britt Baker got from big AEW stars before her match with Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker got some valuable advice from Jon Moxley and Christian Cage before her Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite.

The latest guest on Renee Paquette's podcast Oral Sessions was none other than Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., where she talked about all things AEW.

At one point, Paquette asked if Britt Baker had received any advice from other members of the AEW roster before her big match against Thunder Rosa. Baker revealed the last person she spoke to before the match was former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

"Right before I went out, I had seen Mox in the trainer's room. And that was, I think, like really the last conversation I had before I went out there. And that really hyped me up. Because you know, this is this he knows a little bit more about this World of Wrestling the hardcore stuff than I do. So it was really cool to get to talk to Mox about that."

It’s Dr @RealBrittBaker day on Oral Sessions! We break down last weeks first ever women’s unsanctioned lights out match on Dynamite! Her chemistry with @thunderrosa22 , her love life, and juggling life in and out of the ring. https://t.co/ywxrP2gBuq — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 23, 2021

Britt Baker on what she told Christian Cage afterward

Paquette decided to look for specific advice her husband gave Britt Baker before her match. The funniest thing was about her wanting to use the thumbtacks and how both Moxley and Christian Cage falsely told her that they really didn't hurt that badly.

"I had talked to him how I wanted to use the tacks, and he was, you know, saying you know they hurt not that bad, but I mean turns out they frickin hurt. Christian also told me that the tacks don't hurt, and I informed him immediately right after though, I said the tacks hurt, buddy, they hurt!"

Links in my bio for the entire interview! https://t.co/1E5rbw4I4e — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 24, 2021

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Oral Sessions with a link back to this article for the transcription.