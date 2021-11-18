The Briscoes scheduled to be at AEW Dynamite tonight - Reports

Are The Briscoes on their way to All Elite Wrestling?
The Briscoes are one of the biggest tag teams in professional wrestling to have never worked for WWE. But if tonight is any indication, they might be on their way to AEW.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that The Briscoes are scheduled to be backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. Despite that, Sapp is unable to confirm if they will actually appear on television tonight or if they are simply there to visit some old friends.
After Jay Lethal's arrival on All Elite Wrestling on Saturday night, it's not out of the realm of possibility that The Briscoes might not be too far behind.
Will The Briscoes appear on AEW Dynamite tonight?
The Briscoes are likely contracted with another company until at least the end of this year. However, Jay Lethal received his release from the same company to sign with AEW at Full Gear.
The Briscoes are currently the Game Changer Wrestling Tag Team Champions. With Jon Moxley already a part of AEW as the GCW World Champion, it would be crazy to see two of GCW's titleholders under contract with All Elite Wrestling.
If this happens, The Briscoes will strengthen an already great tag team division in AEW. The potential dream matchups for Dem Boys in All Elite Wrestling are a mile long. The team has already been going back and forth with FTR in recent weeks on social media
Will The Briscoes appear on AEW Dynamite tonight? We'll find out soon enough.
