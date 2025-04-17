The feeling is back! Tony Khan delivered a fitting response to Nick Khan on AEW Dynamite

AEW's arrival in 2019 as the new hottest promotion in the block signaled a culture shift for the professional wrestling industry. Many people were excited to see an alternative to WWE's product with a wildly different style of wrestling.

However, for some time, it had felt like the company had lost its charm that made it special. But, Tony Khan took the fans back to the golden age of AEW with its most recent episode of Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. This stunning episode came after Nick Khan's unexpected digs at the promotion, which now seems like a fitting response to him in hindsight.

#3. AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru had moments that outshone WrestleMania 41's build

Tony Khan surely knew that it was WrestleMania week, and he didn't back down one bit. The All Elite Wrestling President brought his fans an incredible episode of Dynamite, jam-packed with special moments.

All of these moments lifted everyone's hope that AEW is still here to compete even during the biggest week in WWE's calendar year. Some of these special moments that popped the crowd hugely were the debut of Josh Alexander, a major star that WWE was interested in.

The Walking Weapon made his debut as the Wild Card Entry in the Owen Hart Cup match against Hangman Page. Both of them put on a great bout, with The Cowboy taking home the win. However, it wasn't the end as we got to see Josh Alexander seemingly join hands with The Don Callis Family after the match.

Other than that, we were treated to a dream match between Athena and Mercedes Mone, and it's safe to say that they both delivered. It was a stunning semi-final match in the Owen Hart Tournament that meant a lot to both women involved, with The CEO coming out on top with a rollup.

#2. AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru had one of the best feel-good endings ever

Many fans had been getting quite disheartened over The Death Riders' repeated dominance every week. They had been voicing out their disinterest in the group and had been waiting patiently to see them be toppled, but that moment wouldn't arrive until this week.

The Opps' Samoa Joe, Katsoyuri Shibata, and Hook were scheduled to take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Trios World Championships. The Death Riders would attack Hook and hospitalize him, which led to the Opps going into the match with a handicap.

However, in a surprising twist, Powerhouse Hobbs would step in to replace Hook and start the action immediately. It was another match filled with action similar to other bouts involving Jon Moxley; however, this time it had the right ending. Samoa Joe choked the AEW World Champion and won the Trios title for his team.

All of the fans popped hugely, and many babyface stars such as Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, Willow Nightingale, and more came out to celebrate with the group's victory. Everyone was happy to see the villains finally get toppled, and the closing moments of the show saw everyone celebrate this huge victory in one of the best feel-good endings in All Elite Wrestling history.

#1. A lot of stars were featured on the show, which was a fitting response to Nick Khan's recent comments

Tony Khan found the utmost sweet spot to feature almost every major star on TV in some capacity on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. It's ironic that this comes right after Nick Khan's recent comments regarding the promotion.

Nick Khan recently spoke on The Bill Simmons' podcast and gave his take on the promotion, going as far even to take a dig at Tony Khan. He stated that WWE brings in stars to feature on TV instead of having them sit on the bench.

“That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people whom we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

It was a huge dig at his competition, but Tony Khan didn't let his comments slide and delivered a fitting response in the best way possible. This response was creating one of the best episodes of Dynamite in some time, which reminded fans why they fell in love with AEW.

