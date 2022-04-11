"This was bulletproof and unf***able" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW's booking of The Hardys

The Hardys' recent booking in AEW has come under fire from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

The brothers reunited just over a month ago after Jeff saved his older brother from a beatdown by the Andrade Family Office. Matt initially led the stable as the Hardy Family Office before Andrade's inclusion and eventual takeover.

Since then, the two sides have been in a back-and-forth feud and most recently faced The Butcher and The Blade in a Tag Team Tables match. In his most recent podcast, Cornette critiqued how the brothers have been booked and that their reunion should have been made to look more robust.

"I take no pleasure in saying his, because I like The Hardys! I liked them in the past. This was bulletproof and unf***able. You’ve got access to Jeff Hardy, straighten Matt out, invest a couple of weeks [and] allow him to come to his senses and announce he’s the ‘old Mat Hardy.’ And then some other heel team could’ve taken issue with Matt and then [The Hardys] reunite at a pay-per-view match or live special event match or main event match on a highly rated televised program against main event stars. But instead, here we are," Jim Cornette said. (03:32)

Jim Cornette believes that The Hardys don't have too much time left as wrestlers

Continuing with his opinion, the former wrestling manager pointed out that The Hardys are no longer in their 20s and shouldn't waste time working their way up.

"What did I say a few weeks ago? They are as over as they’re ever going to be. You’re using the goodwill and nostalgia, start them off in a high-profile position! Because nostalgia’s shelf life is shorter and they’re not The Hardys of 20 years ago. It’s bad and at the same time you feel very sad, because everybody would like to have them as what they were but time waits for no man, especially men who have taken a bunch of bumps through tables," Cornette said. (03:38)

While nostalgia might play a significant role in their current run, the brothers seem to know that they realistically won't be able to keep going forever. Matt and Jeff have stated that this will be their final run and will likely continue to have matches simply to enjoy them.

