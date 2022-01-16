5 feuds the House of Black could have in AEW

The House of Black is the newest and most intimidating faction to appear on AEW Dynamite. The stable is currently a small stable (composed of its leader, Malakai Black, and recently-signed talent Brody King) however, we will likely see it expand and grow in the coming months.

The group's gimmick is a very dark, cult-like faction within AEW. Even among numerous other factions, it's almost certain that Black's stable will be a force to be reckoned with on the company's roster.

There is an endless number of possibilities for feuds the group could become involved in. Here are some of the potential opponents the House of Black could face in AEW.

#5. The House of Black vs. the Death Triangle

Brody King's made his debut on AEW Dynamite by helping Malakai Black attack Penta El Zero M and the Varsity Blondes. It had previously been hinted that Black would bring in an ally to face the Lucha Brothers. This kind of buildup clearly showed that a match between the two teams was in the works.

With Fenix's injury at the start of this month, a feud between the two teams has been temporarily put on hold. However, that doesn't necessarily cancel out a match between the Kings of the Black Throne and the Death Triangle. The last time Black and Pac met in the ring, the match ended with Black spraying his signature black mist into Pac's eyes. This shows that the pair would have some unfinished business. Seeing whether The Bastard would fall victim to the Dutchman in a singles or tag team match would make for a very interesting first feud for Black and King.

