The Hurt Syndicate to officially reveal its newest member on this week's AEW Dynamite? Looking at the chances

When MVP arrived in AEW, he quickly began working towards putting together The Hurt Syndicate. He first added Shelton Benjamin to the ranks.

After recruiting Shelton Benjamin, he attempted to recruit Swerve Strickland into the faction. He pursued Swerve for several weeks before he was eventually turned down. By this time, he had revealed Bobby Lashley as a third member of the group. Given that Swerve had turned down MVP's offer, this kickstarted a feud between Lashley and Strickland. The two men faced off in a singles match at the Full Gear pay-per-view, where Lashley defeated the former AEW World Champion.

The feud continued for a couple of weeks, but they never stepped back into the ring for another singles matchup. This weekend at AEW Dynasty 2025, Swerve competed for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley and ended up losing the bout. After the loss, MVP posted a video of himself with Swerve backstage. The former WWE stars shook hands, seemingly showing respect towards each other.

This could be a sign that MVP will reveal Swerve Strickland as the newest member of the group as early as this week's episode of Dynamite. Swerve would be a perfect addition to the group, given that he has a similar background to all three men in the faction, since they all came from WWE.

Bully Ray wants to see Powerhouse Hobbs and Shane Taylor join The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant force ever since they came together in AEW. It didn't take long for them to assert their dominance and win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. MVP is always open to adding more members to the group in an effort to expand operations. However, a WWE veteran believes a couple of massive stars could be a great addition to the group.

Speaking on his Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bully Ray said he wants to see Powerhouse Hobbs join The Hurt Syndicate. He also named Shane Taylor, who would be a perfect addition to the group.

"Will [Powerhouse] Hobbs, I'd love to see that. Hobbs could definitely use a breath of fresh air. Shane Taylor. I would love to see Shane Taylor be a part of The Hurt Business. Shane Taylor is credible, Shane Taylor can go, Shane Taylor can cut a promo, Shane Taylor knows where it's at, Shane Taylor would be an amazing addition," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland will agree to join The Hurt Syndicate.

