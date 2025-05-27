The Hurt Syndicate to stop major AEW star from finishing his story at All In? Exploring the possibility

The Hurt Syndicate could stop a top AEW star from completing his redemption arc at All In 2025. The faction's newest member still has unfinished business with the major star.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate has dominated the tag team division since winning the AEW World Tag Team Title. The group is currently involved in a storyline with MJF, who recently became the new member of the faction. Considering the current scenario, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and his stablemates could stop major AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page from finishing his story at All In: Texas.

At Double or Nothing, "Hangman" Page defeated Will Ospreay to win the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and earn a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. The redemption story of Hangman has managed to captivate fans, who want him to become the World Champion. However, MJF could be the fork in the road for The Cowboy.

Ad

Trending

MJF and Hangman Page had a personal feud earlier this year, culminating with Hangman defeating The Salt of The Earth at Revolution 2025. However, the story between the two seems to be far from over, considering MJF still hasn't gotten his rematch against Page and how he reacted to the 33-year-old getting emotional at the post-Double or Nothing Media Scrum after winning the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As MJF is now the official member of The Hurt Syndicate, he may seek help from his big buddies to sabotage Hangman Page's redemption story at All In 2025. This could result in Bobby Lashley and Co. helping Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Title at the Texas event on July 12. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

The Hurt Syndicate retained its AEW World Tag Team Title at Double or Nothing 2025

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate have been the AEW World Tag Team Champions since January 2025. At Double or Nothing, The All Mighty and The Gold Standard defended their title against The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara). With a little assist from MJF, the duo retained the gold.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what's next in the compelling storyline involving MJF and the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More