The Hurt Syndicate to stop major AEW star from finishing his story at All In? Exploring the possibility

The Hurt Syndicate could stop a top AEW star from completing his redemption arc at All In 2025. The faction's newest member still has unfinished business with the major star.
The Hurt Syndicate has dominated the tag team division since winning the AEW World Tag Team Title. The group is currently involved in a storyline with MJF, who recently became the new member of the faction. Considering the current scenario, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and his stablemates could stop major AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page from finishing his story at All In: Texas.
At Double or Nothing, "Hangman" Page defeated Will Ospreay to win the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and earn a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. The redemption story of Hangman has managed to captivate fans, who want him to become the World Champion. However, MJF could be the fork in the road for The Cowboy.
MJF and Hangman Page had a personal feud earlier this year, culminating with Hangman defeating The Salt of The Earth at Revolution 2025. However, the story between the two seems to be far from over, considering MJF still hasn't gotten his rematch against Page and how he reacted to the 33-year-old getting emotional at the post-Double or Nothing Media Scrum after winning the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
As MJF is now the official member of The Hurt Syndicate, he may seek help from his big buddies to sabotage Hangman Page's redemption story at All In 2025. This could result in Bobby Lashley and Co. helping Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Title at the Texas event on July 12. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.
The Hurt Syndicate retained its AEW World Tag Team Title at Double or Nothing 2025
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate have been the AEW World Tag Team Champions since January 2025. At Double or Nothing, The All Mighty and The Gold Standard defended their title against The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara). With a little assist from MJF, the duo retained the gold.
Only time will tell what's next in the compelling storyline involving MJF and the faction.