The Judgment Day's end leads to Finn Balor reuniting with old friends after 9 years? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor has enjoyed a resurgence of sorts ever since he took on the role as the leader of The Judgment Day. A heel turn was much needed to reinvigorate his WWE career and being a part of The Judgment Day did just that.

However, over the last month, there have been quite a few instances that have hinted that all is not well within the faction. Ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract, things have taken a slight deviation as Balor was in the middle of a feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.

The current dynamic of the faction doesn’t help Finn Balor either, as all three members apart from him have titles or title shots with them. Rhea Ripley is the Women’s World Champion, while Dominik Mysterio recently won the NXT North American title and Damian Priest has the Money in the Bank briefcase. That leaves Finn as the only member of the faction not to hold a title and that makes him look weak.

As the tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest keeps mounting, there is every chance the inaugural WWE Universal Champion gets kicked out of the faction given he has a match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Lose that and it should be curtains for Balor or, rather, the start of it.

How can Finn Balor reunite with Kenny Omega and The Elite?

With The Elite recently signing multi-year deals with AEW and having their long-term futures sorted, there is no way they are going to move promotions. Finn, on the other hand, does not have a lot of time left on his WWE contract and can decide to leave the company if he so chooses.

In a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling, Finn Balor spoke about The Elite and how much he respects them and also hinted that he would eventually work with them in the future, either in WWE or elsewhere.

He said:

"The Bucks and Kenny, great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there,” said Balor." [H/T: DraVen on Twitter]

Finn Balor knows The Young Bucks from his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling when he was the leader of the Bullet Club faction. With his recent comments, it should not come as a surprise if we see Finn reunite with his old friends in the near future.

