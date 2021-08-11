The latest on CM Punk training for his return to professional wrestling - Reports

CM Punk is training for his return to professional wrestling, and it's reportedly going pretty well.

One of the worst-kept secrets in the pro wrestling industry at the moment is CM Punk's imminent return to the squared circle. Punk is all but confirmed to appear next Friday, August 20, in Chicago for "The First Dance" AEW Rampage special. But how is his training going as it pertains to working matches again?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that CM Punk's training is going incredibly well. Between training on his own and for the upcoming STARZ series Heels, Sapp has heard "very promising things" from wrestlers and cast members of the show concerning where Punk is in regards to his in-ring work.

While CM Punk hasn't wrestled since January 2014, this shouldn't really come as a surprise as both Edge and Christian were gone from the industry for a similar amount of time and returned looking like neither man had missed a beat. It appears that CM Punk is ready to walk in their footsteps when he debuts with All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk looks like he never left

SRS elaborated on what he's been told, with one source telling Fightful that CM Punk looks "completely healthy," which is great to hear since the former multi-time WWE Champion was in rough shape when he walked away from the company several years ago on the road to WrestleMania XXX.

Another source made it clear to Sapp that CM Punk looked so good in the ring as of late it was like he had never left. Anyone curious to see how Punk will perform inside an AEW ring should be very excited about this piece of information.

It's rumored that CM Punk will have his first AEW match at All Out on September 5. While his opponent has yet to be confirmed, some fans are speculating that it might be Darby Allin based on his promo on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. We'll find out soon enough.

Are you excited for CM Punk's return to professional wrestling? Will you be tuning into AEW Rampage next Friday in Chicago? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

