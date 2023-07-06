"The one thing they're doing right" - When CM Punk surprisingly praised Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the undisputed king of WWE and undoubtedly the biggest superstar in pro wrestling right now. The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the company for well over three years and has given us countless memorable moments.

Be it forming The Bloodline with his cousins, The Usos, or defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns has done it all. Ever since he adapted the Tribal Chief gimmick, Reigns has been great on the mic, and his in-ring ability has improved.

Current AEW and former WWE star CM Punk once had a few words of praise for Roman and his Tribal Chief persona. Speaking on an episode of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Punk praised Roman and was of the opinion that he should have been pushed as a heel at a much earlier stage.

Punk said:

“I think a lot of times the best stuff, you’ve also kind of just gotta go with the flow with it. I’ll use Roman Reigns as an example, because if we’re talking about good stuff, if the WWE does anything good, I mean, this is the one thing that they’re doing right right now, right? Is Roman Reigns."

He then said:

“His character work, his in-ring stuff. It’s all great but I feel like, classic WWE, they’re always five years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally, because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a babyface and they gave him X amount of ‘Mania main events. Like, ‘This is the guy, this is the guy, this is the guy,’ and he never really had his moments until now.”

Punk and Roman Reigns never saw eye to eye during their time in the WWE, but given the former's wrestling acumen, it should come as no surprise that Punk views Roman as the top dog in the industry as well.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Roman Reigns made his WWE debut when CM Punk was at the peak of his powers. It was during Punk's memorable run as WWE Champion that The Shield made their debut and proceeded to take the main roster by storm.

Punk had a lot to say to Roman Reigns during his days as the Big Dog of the faction. They had memorable run-ins and matches. One of the most iconic events took place at an Old School Raw as The Hounds of Justice were attacking Punk.

While Seth Rollins, the former Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns were ambushing Punk, Jake, 'The Snake' Roberts' music hit, and out came the legend with his iconic yellow bag. The New Age Outlaws then came out and took out The Sheild brothers, with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) laying flat in the middle of the ring.

Roberts then proceeded to bring out the new and improved Damien (a snake) and laid it over the Lunatic Fringe in what was a moment to remember.

