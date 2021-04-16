The Power of the Pin: It's about time to see Omega vs. Okada in AEW

All Elite Wrestling has continued to bridge the gap between promotions, as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will face off with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in a title-for-title showdown at Rebellion on April 25th.

With all due respect to Swann - who has done a more than admirable job carrying the torch for IMPACT- Omega has reached a new level since re-kindling his relationship with Don Callis. His current run as AEW World Champion has been a shining light for the promotion, ever since he turned to the dark side.

Hopefully, Omega will take all the belts, and then even more history can happen... if his greatest rival arrives for the ultimate challenge.

It's time for Omega vs. Okada. But this time? On American soil, with even higher stakes.

The series of matches between these two in Japan were instant classics, with Omega finally conquering the reign of The Rainmaker.

It was an epic event, with Kenny completing his journey to the IWGP Heavyweight title after several close calls and near-misses. Since then, they've gone their seperate ways, but will be linked together forever in the annals of wrestling history.

Will we see Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada again?

While the match would be better if it could take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, that's not possible. The venue canceled the scheduled 'Double or Nothing' PPV, but the show will still take place in Jacksonville in front of a limited crowd. As it is AEW's signature event, it needs a signature showdown.

Many 'smart fans' are clamoring for a match-up between Omega and his 'Golden Lovers' tag team partner, Kota Ibushi. That may happen at some point down the road. Ibushi is an amazing wrestler, but that isn't the challenger that the AEW Champion needs to face right now.

Arguably the greatest wrestler in the world, Okada needs to be seen by more American eyes. Plus, it would help erase the stain of his original run in the States, when he was given the laughable gimmick of a Kato knock-off in TNA, so many years ago. It would give him the chance to shine in America, just like the golden yen that fall around him when he makes his Rainmaker entrance.

AEW owner Tony Khan has the money and the influence to make this happen. And he should. If there can be an agreement made between AEW and New Japan for a one-time showdown between these two incredible performers, then it could be the biggest and best match of 2021.

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada. North America vs Japan. AEW vs NJPW.

After all? If King Kong and Godzilla can fight one more time... why can't they?