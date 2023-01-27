"The streak is over" - AEW fans rejoice as Dynamite finally breaks 1 million barrier with tribute to Jay Briscoe's passing

Fans have shared their reactions as this week's AEW Dynamite ratings and viewership broke the 1 million barrier for the first time since October 2022.

AEW Dynamite honored Ring of Honor veteran Jay Briscoe after his tragic passing last week. The main event featured the much-awaited debut of Mark Briscoe as he stood against his brother's legendary adversary and personal friend, Jay Lethal. It was an emotionally charged bout and Mark dedicated his victory to his brother in a fitting tribute.

Briscoe entered carrying both his and his brother's ROH tag title belts, with the pair in their 13th reign when Jay passed. He got a standing ovation from the moment he entered to the moment he left the ring, and won with his brother's finisher, the J-Driller.

AEW Dynamite last week scored 969k in average viewership as well as a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This week, the Wednesday night flagship clocked in 1,003,000 viewers with an improved demo rating of 0.33.

Fans have since offered their thoughts on the figures, with a collective celebration for the show breaking the coveted 1 million barrier.

As could have been expected the majority of reactions were in solidarity with The Briscoes. It couldn't have been any more fitting for the tribute show than scoring the best viewership since October last year.

Despite the remarkable goodwill towards the figures and the show itself. There were of course detractors. Regardless, Dynamite has seen steady growth in it's viewership on a weekly basis in January.

What else went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

Action Andretti and Ricky Starks kicked off the night with their tag team clash against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. Despite both Andretti and Starks getting singles wins over Jericho in recent weeks, he and Guevara got the win on this occasion.

Darby Allin had his TNT title on the line next, as he stood against The House of Black's Buddy Matthews. Darby retained his title despite interference from the rest of the faction. The 'JungleHook' tandem of Jungle Boy and Hook defeated The Firm's Ethan Page and Matt Hardy.

Bryan Danielson continued his journey to face World Champion MJF at Revolution, defeating Brian Cage, although a post-match attack left the American Dragon worse for wear. Prior to the main event, Toni Storm clashed with Ruby Soho. Ruby got a surprising assist from Britt Baker so that she could beat Storm.

What did you make of this week's AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

