"The only thing that's going to throw a monkey wrench" - Wrestling veteran feels WWE CCO Triple H could force AEW to cancel major storyline

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has proposed a potentially huge spanner in the works for AEW as he feels that Triple H will try and bring William Regal back to WWE.

At the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, William Regal was involved in arguably the most shocking storyline twist in AEW's year when he betrayed Jon Moxley and helped MJF become the World Champion.

Regal gave MJF a set of brass knuckles when both the referee and Moxley weren't looking, allowing Friedman to hit Mox with a solid shot, knocking him out and becoming the youngest World Champion in AEW history at the age of 26.

But could this newly formed plan be derailed in the near future? Jim Cornette seems to think so, as he stated on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast that Triple H will be desperate to get William Regal back in WWE, given the success he had as NXT General Manager.

"The one thing that’s going to throw a monkey wrench into this is is anybody out there crazy enough to think that Triple H, the first phone call he made or tried to make when he got his position back again was to his right hand—one of his right hand men William Regal? We even said when they fired Regal ‘what the f**k? This is a sign they’re really kicking Triple H in the nuts.'" [From 4:03:16 to 4:03:45]

Cornette stated that if Triple H can bring back a group like Top Dolla, then bringing Regal back wouldn't be out of the realm of impossibility.

"He brought back Top Dolla! The manatee in a sweatshirt! So you think he’s not going to try and bring back Regal? So how long was the deal? If it was for a year it’ll be almost up, if it’s for two years they’ve got time to run with this thing." [From 4:03:46 to 4:04:06]

William Regal has been in AEW for almost one year

In January 2022, the wrestling world was shocked to hear that William Regal had been released from his WWE contract, bringing his two-decade-plus run with the company to an end.

Fans were even more shocked to see Regal show up in AEW two months later at the Revolution pay-per-view to separate Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their hellacious match at the event.

Since that night, Regal has been a fixture on AEW television, whether it's accompanying the various members of the Blackpool Combat Club to ringside or sitting in on commentary, where he has developed a rather interesting relationship with lead announcer Excalibur.

Now that Regal has aligned himself with MJF, who knows what the future holds for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion? But one thing is certain: the legendary villain will make his voice heard soon enough.

