"The timing's real good" - Jeff Jarrett admits WWE played a factor in key AEW change going forward

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has admitted that WWE's current schedule played a factor in All Elite Wrestling hosting more events outside of the weekly TV shows.

It was recently announced that AEW will be hosting the House Rules tour starting on March 18, 2023, with the first event taking place at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio.

The House Rules tour will mark the first time AEW will be hosting live events in a non-televised setting since the one-off House Always Wins event that took place in April 2021.

One person who has played a huge part in AEW getting on the road more often is Jeff Jarrett, who has stated in an interview with Under the Ring, that the company's "House Rules" tour will start a slow process of making the events better and better.

"It’s gonna be a crawl, walk, run process. I believe the strategic mindset is [to] absorb as much information as we can, as quick as we can, to truly make.. there’s no plan perfect. We’re gonna have our ups and downs, we’re gonna have our hits and our misses...I think we’re gonna start slow and start picking up the pace and kind of figure out [how to] eliminate the negative and accentuate the positive, and keep progressing," said Jarret. [H/T Fightful]

Jarrett also stated that due to WWE cutting down the amount of house shows they put on, this would help AEW as they can take advantage of a gap in the market:

"But coming out of the gate, there was a report online about how many shows WWE has reduced their non-televised live events, and we haven’t been in the market since the launch of AEW. So I think the timing’s real good, I think the day that our television show airs, live on Wednesday, and kind of dovetails into Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday." [H/T Fightful]

Jeff Jarrett will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

It seems like the Last Outlaw isn't finished with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy or the former tag team champions The Acclaimed, and neither are his friends.

Due to tensions spilling over at the end of the most recent edition of Rampage, AEW president Tony Khan has put together a mammoth eight-man tag team match for this week's episode of Dynamite.

Jeff Jarrett will team up with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh to take on The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Orange Cassidy this week on Dynamite, with the Last Outlaw hoping to pick up his first win on Dynamite since he arrived in the company in November 2022.

