The Usos' title reign could end if 3-time Intercontinental Champion returns to reunite with WWE Star

The Usos have ruled over the tag team division in WWE for what seems like forever at the time of writing, but their reign at the top could come to an end if an iconic team ends up reuniting.

The team in question is The Miz and John Morrison, who are three-time tag team champions in their own right, being former owners of the original World and WWE Tag Team Championships, as well as being former Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Both Miz and Morrison have known each other for nearly two decades, and while Morrison may not be in the company currently, it's his time away from WWE that could make a big difference.

While Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and The Miz have wrestled solely in WWE, John Morrison has traveled around the world, wrestling for the likes of AEW, Impact Wrestling, and AAA in Mexico, meaning he has learned a variety of different styles.

Furthermore, both Miz and Morrison have held gold individually, meaning that even if they were left isolated in the ring with either Jimmy or Jey, they would be more than capable of holding their own.

The Usos have been dominating the WWE tag team division, but if John Morrison decides to return to the company, then Jimmy and Jey may have a real force on their hands.

John Morrison and The Miz have beaten The Usos on pay-per-view previously

Another main reason as to why John Morrison and The Miz would be a huge threat to The Usos is that they have already beaten Jimmy and Jey on pay-per-view.

At the 2020 Elimination Chamber event, John Morrison and The Miz defended their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos, The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and the team that would later be known as The Dirty Dawgs.

After a long, hard-hitting battle, it came down to the champions and Jimmy and Jey, where it was Miz and Morrison who walked out of the chamber as the Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

John Morrison even went on to defend the titles all by himself at WrestleMania 36 against Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a three-way ladder match, with each one of the men's respective partners unable to show up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

