The Usos' title reign could be in serious jeopardy if 4-time RAW Tag Team Champions reunite in WWE someday

The Usos have recently surpassed 600 days as the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, and are coming up on 300 days as the Raw Tag Team Champions. However, if a team from the past reunites, they could be in serious trouble.

The team in question is Sheamus and current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, with the two men being known as 'The Bar' during their time as a duo.

As a team, Sheamus and Cesaro won gold on five different occasions, with four of those titles coming on the Raw brand. However, in recent years, The Usos have ruled the tag team division with an iron fist.

So why would The Bar be a threat to The Usos? In recent months, Sheamus has attempted to take the tag team titles away from Jimmy and Jey with different teammates, including Drew McIntyre and Butch. However, he has had no luck up to now.

Claudio Castagnoli could be the key to success, not just in how successful The Bar were in their prime, but since he has been in AEW, Claudio has finally come into his own as a main event and world champion caliber talent.

Having finally achieved world title glory as a singles star, Claudio and Sheamus can be seen as true equals, and combining that with their success as a team, they could be the team that puts an end to Jimmy and Jey's reign of terror.

The Usos and The Bar have already faced each other on pay-per-view

Another reason why The Bar could be the biggest threat to The Usos is the fact that Sheamus and Claudio might want revenge for never truly getting that elusive championship victory over Jimmy and Jey.

One of the most prolific victories The Usos have over The Bar happened at the 2017 Survivor Series event in a champion versus champion match.

Jimmy and Jey were enjoying their third reign as the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, while The Bar were in their third reign as the Raw Tag Team Champions when the four men crossed paths during the brand warfare portion of 2017.

In the end, it was Jimmy and Jey who picked up the win after a hard-hitting contest, but with the improvements that have been made by both Sheamus and Cesaro, who knows what would happen if they crossed paths again.

