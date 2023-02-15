The Usos' title reign could be in serious jeopardy if this tag team shows up in WWE

The Usos have been the most dominant team in WWE over the past few years, but their days could be numbered as champions if a team they've never crossed paths with joins the company in the future.

The team in question is none other than the current EVP's of AEW, The Young Bucks, who are considered arguably the best tag team in history to have never competed in WWE.

Matt and Nick Jackson have achieved everything there is to achieve in the wrestling industry, multiple-time AEW and ROH Tag Team Champions, the only team in NJPW history to win all three of the multi-man belts available, as well as holding titles for companies like AAA, PWG, and Dragon Gate USA.

Their accolades outside of WWE make them a real threat to Jimmy and Jey Uso's title reign. The Young Bucks have traveled the world competing against every team that considers themselves the best, and for the most part, Matt and Nick have come out on top every time.

The Usos have only ever won gold in WWE, which is very impressive indeed given the amount of time they've spent with the tag team straps around their waists, but the Jackson brothers have been able to adapt and perfect almost every style that has been presented to them.

The Young Bucks are entering the final year of their AEW contracts. At the time of writing, there is no word on whether they will re-sign with the company they helped found, or join fellow All Elite Wrestling founder Cody Rhodes in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Young Bucks almost joined WWE before AEW was formed

Given how successful AEW has been since it began in 2019, it's incredible to think that at one point, The Young Bucks were very close to signing a huge contract with WWE.

Westin Brown @WestinBrown_ Hot take: The Young Bucks will debut at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Hot take: The Young Bucks will debut at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Speaking in an interview on "Talk N Shop" in 2021, Matt Jackson revealed how much money they were offered by WWE when news circulated that they were reaching the end of their contracts with Ring of Honor in 2018.

"I knew [Good Brothers] money. Everyone else was getting [$150,000] to start. He's already offering us $500,000 each, guaranteed. I'm going, 'what!' Right then, we knew our street value. That was the first offer. Basically, he said, 'by the end of your trip, I would love an answer.' The whole trip, I'm [stressed]. I kept dragging it out." said Matt Jackson in 2021 (H/T Fightful)

As we all know now, Matt and Nick declined the offer and decided to form AEW with Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan, with their good friends Kenny Omega and Hangman Page following them very soon after.

